Msunduzi appeals for funds after threats of criminal prosecution over pollution

Chris Ndaliso

With the threat of criminal charges being laid against Msunduzi Municipality over pollution into the rivers, the City has appealed for money to improve the situation.

Msunduzi infrastructure services portfolio committee said it needs a larger budget committed to the City’s sewerage system to prevent further pollution of the rivers.

The system has proven to be a headache for Msunduzi Municipality due to the ongoing spillages, and that letters threatening possible criminal charges and other threats including losing the Duzi have been made, the executive committee heard on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Association for the Physically Challenged accuse Msunduzi of abuse

The committee presented its report to the executive committee.

According to the report, there was a need for a commitment to prioritising sanitation in the 2022/23 and future financial years to reduce the pollution that was regularly occurring in the Msunduzi Water Services Authority area.

The committee further recommended council to note with concerns the directives and warning letters issued in 2021 emanating from the Department of Environmental Affairs, and that further directives were issued in 2022.

Council should recognise the real threat of [possible] criminal charges being laid against council, the accounting officer and officials for the allocation of inadequate budget for the sanitation sub-units to operate properly and prevent pollution of its rivers and streams.

The council further recommended to agree to conclude a new service level agreement with the Duzi Umgeni Conservation Trust for a further three years on terms like those contained in the recently expired agreement.

According to the report, Msunduzi is a designated water service authority in terms of the Water Service Act. The municipality is also a water service provider and performs that function within the municipal boundaries.

On November 13, 2020 the regional office of the water and sanitation department issued Msunduzi with a directive to cease all pollution emanating from a sewage discharge in the Maritzburg Golf Course which had been overflowing for several days.

The water and sanitation unit had stated that the City’s sanitation network consisted of about 1 450 km of reticulation pipelines.

ALSO READ | Blame game after Pietermaritzburg schools have their water disconnected

About 870 km of these are between the ages of 30 to 50 years and are deemed to have reached the end of their useful life.

According to the report presented in the executive council yesterday, the lack of finance (to handle maintenance) is an issue every year.

In the 2021/22 budget process, an amount of R49 663 241 was determined that would adequately serve the (sanitation) unit and carry out the necessary action plan to deal with the problem.

Sabelo Hlela, acting general manager for infrastructure said the City had at some stage received threats that it might lose the Duzi if the sewage issue was not resolved.

GroundWork applauds Msunduzi for asking for help

GroundWork has applauded Msunduzi for identifying the problem and requesting assistance from the council.

Spokesperson Musa Chamane said Msunduzi was not the only municipality that battled with its sewerage infrastructure.

“Other municipalities are struggling with their sewerage infrastructure which they have inherited from the apartheid system. These [sewer] lines are old and they need to be replaced.

“We applaud Msunduzi for its move but the questions will be, is that money going to be used for what it is intended for?

“If you go to Imbali, Sobantu, Ashdown and other areas, there are sewage spills that run right into our rivers.

“This results in a lot of E. coli in our streams and we have the Duzi River to worry about because of the activities taking place there,” said Chamane.