Msunduzi backs down on sky-high tariffs

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi council has made a U-turn on its 234% airport tariff increase for the 2023/24 financial year.

Instead, the council has now adopted a 10% increase for the financial year following strong objections from various stakeholders, including operators at the Pietermaritzburg Airport.

A council report has revealed that the various stakeholders have written to the city (at least three letters were attached to the document) threatening to cut ties with the airport if the proposed tariff was implemented. They also complained about the lack of proper consultation.

ALSO READ | Airport tariffs: ‘Municipal entities and business units seem to work in silos’

According to the report, Pietermaritzburg Airport is a licensed class 3, category 6 Airfield Rescue and Fire Fire fighting aerodrome.

It is a mixed-use airport with both scheduled and general aviation activities operating from the facility. Seventy percent of the revenue generated (from the airport) is from the scheduled services.

In the previous years, the tariffs have been steadily increased by margins between six to 10%.

Before the tariff increase, scheduled and non-scheduled passenger levies were R135,35 and R81,39 respectively for the 2022/23 financial year, and with the city’s proposed increase these would have increased to R452,86 and R272,32 respectively for 2023/24 financial year.

The landing fees were R1 832,40 (light aircraft), R2 736,88 (medium), and R3 454,17 (biggest) for 2022/23 but with the now withdrawn increase these would have been R6 131,40, R9 157,32 and R11 454,17 respectively for 2023/24.

In one of the letters addressed to the city, Airlink’s Africa regional manager Shameel Deeplaul said: “The tariffs are iniquitous and require further consultation and collaboration with all affected stakeholders. We have numerous concerns which include, inter-alia, passenger levies, landing, and parking fees.

It is grossly punitive for you to assume that Airlink will just absorb the losses associated with ticket sales just to operate at your airport. Should the tariff increase be enforced Airlink will look at alternatives such as diverting all flights to King Shaka and busing passengers to and from Pietermaritzburg. It would be a tragedy if this was the only province where the capital city does not have an operational airport with a reliable full-service airline.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg airport tariff hike slammed

The council report acknowledged that the aviation industry was still recovering from the pandemic (Covid-19) with projections from the International Aviation Transport Association (Iata) estimating stability from 2025.

“Both the users and operators have been significantly affected in this regard. The airport has seen a steady growth from the 2020 decline of operating at 34% capacity to now, 2023, where the operating capacity is at 78%.

For the airport to continue growth and sustain its operations, it is imperative that the tariffs are not raised by a significant margin. In order to retain existing operations and ensure sustainability, reasonable and market-related increases need to be implemented.

“To attract new business such as new airlines, and investment to the airport for long-term sustainability and growth, a gradual and market-related tariff structure needs to be implemented,” reads the report.

It said at an operators meeting held in July 2023 the stakeholders said the 234% increase would force them out of business and that they would have no choice but to seek alternate airports to operate from.

As per the government gazette signed by the transport minister, Pietermaritzburg Airport charges ‘significantly’ higher than the gazetted prices. Actually, the tariff at the airport is more than three times higher than what is charged at the largest international airports (OR Tambo and Cape Town).

“Currently, the airport management is in discussion with another airline that is interested in operating from our airport but with such high tariffs, they have stopped responding to the communications and engagements that were ongoing.

“How does one begin to convince an airline to consider operating from an airport that charges a minimum of R2,5 million per month for landing fees and passenger levy only?

“An increase of more than 10% will, without doubt, paralyse the airport and drive out the existing and any other proactive scheduled airline business,” reads the report.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB)was pleased with the tariff reversal.

Chief executive Melanie Veness said: “We are pleased to note the reversal of the council’s irrational decision to impose a 234% tariff increase at the airport.

“We would have preferred to see a more reasonable inflation-related increase but at least now we’ll be able to retain the current route and services to support our economy.”

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said it was unfortunate that the “total lack” of foresight of an “inept” administration was shooting itself in the foot. He welcomed the “realistic” tariff increase of 10%.

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Prohibitive airport tariffs

The DA’s Ross Strachan said the increase would have made the airport unsustainable.

He said the proposed tariff hike was “ridiculous” and “ludicrous”. He added that the local government, especially Msunduzi, does not have the capacity to manage airports and the responsibility should be outsourced to an experienced company.