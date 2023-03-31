Msunduzi cancels four multi-million-rand contracts flagged by the AG

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has cancelled four multi-million rand contracts after they were flagged by the Auditor-General (AG) for various discrepancies.

One of the companies has since taken the municipality to the Pietermaritzburg high court in an attempt to keep the contract, despite the discrepancies in the awarding of the tender as flagged by the AG.

For the first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year, Msunduzi Municipality has incurred four cases of irregular expenditure amounting to millions of rands.

Matter emanated from the AG’s audit

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the matter emanated from the AG’s audit conducted for the 2022/23 financial year.

Council condemned issues that lead to unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. It had to refer the matter to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac). Our internal audit is already working on these [four] issues and we have already terminated those contracts.

He said it should be understood that once a contract has been fingered as irregular it was not advisable to continue working with that service provider.

Once you continue trading with that company, you are increasing the irregular expenditure. I have requested the chief internal audit to work closely with Mpac in order to provide them with capacity and ensure that work is done accordingly.

One of the companies, Mapholoba said, had gone to the Pietermaritzburg high court seeking the court to review and set aside his decision to terminate a security contract.

A security contract worth about R35 million has been terminated and the company has taken the city to court. We are defending the matter and our attitude is that it has to be settled in court.

It also sought the court to review and set aside the audit findings of the AG with regards to the lawfulness of the awarding of the contract.

The company was awarded the contract to provide security services at various municipal sites, including the municipal forests and VIP protection. The AG found that it failed to meet the mandatory requirements for the tender.

One of the requirements for bidders was for each company to submit audited financial statements for the past three years, from the date of the tender being awarded.

After the awarding of the contract and the company having rendered services, it was found that it submitted unaudited financial statements.

The municipal finance management act provides that a municipality must recover unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure from the person liable for that expenditure unless the expenditure (in the case of unauthorised) is authorised in an adjustment budget, or certified by the municipal council.