Msunduzi CFO comments on Lotz debacle

On August 3, 2023, on page one of The Witness, a report was published, titled “City goes after Lotz’s

salary”.

It stated that Msunduzi Municipality seeks repayment of R1,6 million from former employee Clive

Lotz, following allegations that he never arrived at work during his employ of two years.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand was quoted saying: “The pay office paid him knowing he was not attending.

The head of department and the chief financial officer all knew this but as a result of a political instruction, they took no action.”

As per the municipality’s communication protocol, The Witness approached Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize for comment on behalf of the municipality and its employees. The allegations mentioning the CFO were presented for comment, but were not addressed in Mkhize’s

comment.

She did, however, state that the municipality is bound by confidentiality rules and may therefore not speak on legal matters. Following publication, CFO Nelisiwe Ngcobo contacted The Witness.

Despite the municipality’s communication protocol, she wished to respond to Niemand’s comment

herself.

Ngcobo specifically pointed out that the CFO is not responsible for staff employed at the political

office where Lotz was appointed.

[The CFO] is not even privy to the attendance registers of any other business unit other than budget and treasury

She denied being aware that Lotz was not reporting for work. Ngcobo stated that while she

was acting city manager, she received a question that prompted her to refer Lotz’s appointment to

the city’s internal audit department for investigation.

She had, in her capacity as acting city manager, stopped the payment of Lotz’s salary after having received a forensic investigation report that was reported to the SAPS and the city council.

She said the Lotz matter was then referred to the city’s legal service department for recovery of