Msunduzi city manager and deputy mayor outline infrastructure challenges

By Chris Ndaliso

Drunk drivers and whoonga addicts are wreaking havoc on the city’s ailing infrastructure, a municipal monthly report has revealed.

The report, tabled by city manager Lulamile Mapholoba at a full council sitting at the city hall last week, focused on roads and drainage, transportation, water and sanitation, mechanical workshops and municipal project management units.

According to the report, negligent and drunk drivers are responsible for contributing towards the damage to seven traffic lights during March.

Msunduzi Municipality has also dealt with 163 mainline burst pipes and 146 mainline sanitation blockages in April alone, the report revealed.

According to the report, the mainline sanitation blockages were reactively attended to and the response rate for attending to these was 67,28%.

A total of 65 high water account queries were finalised during March, bringing the cumulative total to 548 water account queries that were finalised for the current financial year. A total of 328 vehicles and plant were sent to the mechanical workshops for repairs during this month.

Mapholoba said potholes are a “moving target” meaning that having fixed one on a road, another pothole may form the next day.

Manholes covering city drains are in high demand from rogue elements in the city and are constantly having to be replaced.

We must indicate that there is an attack on manholes from quite a number of vagrants, amaphara [whoonga addicts] and even from those people who are selling scrap metal because where there is business, there is a market for these.

“You find that you put them [in place] today and tomorrow they are gone. Some of the [scrap metal] companies are buying these [manhole] lids and this is a serious challenges we are facing, which results in some communities blaming us for open manholes,” said Mapholoba.

On the transportation side, Mapholoba said drunk driving has led to the destruction of the city’s traffic lights at various intersections.

“Some of the drivers have not received proper driving permits and they are knocking into our traffic lights, so that’s another challenge that we face. Seven traffic lights were damaged in March,” he said.

DA councillor, Rooksana Ahmed, said one of the problems residents are facing has to do with water meters.

She said since the water meters have been replaced, there seemed to be a gap from the time of installation until the readings are captured on to the finance system.

“You get a bill that goes from R20 000 up to R60 000 because the meters have been underestimated. It is this estimation that is the biggest problem,” she said.

Deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, questioned if the city has claimed for repairs or replacement from those responsible for the destruction of traffic lights.

DA councillor Garth Middleton encouraged Mapholoba to clamp down “very hard” on the illegal scrap dealers and those legal ones that buy the manhole lids from vandals.