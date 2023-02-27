Msunduzi councillors support move to retain engineer to impart skills

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality councillors have supported a move to retain the services of a retired engineer as part of a solution to water and sanitation challenges.

In a recent executive committee meeting, it was agreed that Mike Greatwood, the city’s water services authority manager who retired in December, should stay on for another year.

This is intended to allow him an opportunity to impart his skills and experience to the existing water and sanitation staff members.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba told The Witness they will be seeking the council’s blessings to keep Greatwood, as the City has been losing experienced employees in the unit.

Greatwood will be kept as a special technical advisor to the city manager.

Mapholoba said this was an attempt to address the water and sanitation situation, and that Greatwood was the perfect candidate as he has served the city for many years as a manager in the unit.

“The idea is to have him sharing his skills with the existing staff in the department, as experienced staff members continue to leave the municipality.”

As we were discussing the water and sanitation issue, as senior management, we realised that there were projects that he was running on water and sanitation and the issue required an experienced person like him. He has intricate knowledge on the subject matter. He is a walking encyclopaedia.

“We need him so that we can have someone from within who will absorb that knowledge from him.

We then took a decision to initiate a process of having him back for a period of 12 months, and this will be for the benefit of the city and its citizens. To ignore this opportunity will be a disadvantage to the city.”

Greatwood has been the water services authority manager for Msunduzi since 2014.

His task was to ensure that the provision of water and sanitation services is delivered to residents in an equitable and efficient manner.

His duties required in-depth knowledge of legal aspects of water and sanitation provision, pollution prevention, water quality and quality control, drought management, water resource management and the performance management of senior engineering staff, among others.

He has been at the helm of the department for many years. If we want to conquer the water and sanitation issues, it is people of his calibre that we need to attract.

Our staff members in that department will gain a lot of knowledge from him, hence we agreed on the move to have him back. This will save the municipality money as it would be more costly if we were to look at bringing in consultants.

Opposition parties support move to retain Greatwood

IFP councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, said they supported the move to retain Greatwood, with the hope that one of the senior managers will absorb the skills needed to deal with the water and sanitation crisis in the city.

To allow him to leave without imparting the knowledge and skills will be a loss to the municipality.

It is worth supporting any move that seeks to bring stability in municipal services for the sake of our ratepayers and citizens.

DA ward 26 councillor, Ross Strachan, said: “The report for the technical adviser is progressive. [Greatwood] is someone we cannot afford to be losing.”