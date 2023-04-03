Msunduzi defends cancellation of contract with AET Security Services

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is defending the cancellation of a security company’s contract following the auditor general’s (AG) findings of discrepancies in the awarding of the tender.

AET Security Services has filed an urgent application at the Pietermaritzburg high court seeking an order to stop the implementation of the notice of cancellation of contracts and agreements entered into between Msunduzi and the company.

It also seeks the court to review and set aside the audit findings of the AG with regards to the lawfulness of the awarding of the contract to the company.

The company further applied for the review and setting aside of the decision of city manager Lulamile Mapholoba to rely on the AG’s findings in his decision to cancel the contract, and also for the court to rule that Msunduzi pays the costs of the application.

According to the court documents filed by AET, Mapholoba had issued various notices from 2022 notifying the company of the cancellation of its contract.

In one of the notices dated December 2, 2022, Mapholoba gave the company 90 days’ notice of cancellation of all contracts, including any agreements between the two parties.

“In terms of chapter 12 of the municipal finance management act, the auditor-general is empowered to audit the municipality on an annual basis.

“During the audit of the 2021/22 financial year, the AG issued a finding of evaluation irregularity. The AG performed procedures to confirm whether all tenders which did not comply with the stipulated qualifying criteria were disqualified as not responsive or unacceptable.

“Contrary to the pre-qualification requirements, the AG noted that based on the approved specifications, it was evident that the bid submission for the bidder (AET) was not acceptable and should have been disqualified in the pre-qualification stage and not evaluated further.”

The irregularities identified indicate that your company should not have been awarded this tender, hence the finding by the AG has rendered all payments and future payments to be classified as irregular expenditure.

According to the city, the cancellation is effective from March 31, 2023, and from April 1, AET Security Services shall not provide any security services to the municipality and the municipality shall not be held liable for any loss or damages incurred by AET Security Services in this regard.

AET’s response to notice of cancellation

In response to the notice of cancellation, AET said the notice had no legal consequence.

“In amplification of the rejection, we confirm that the close corporation was fully compliant with the tender requirements to the extent that such requirement aligned with the prevailing legislation, which legislation naturally takes priority in ranking when measured against any tender requirement.”

The entity remains a close corporation, which at the time of the tender in question, did not have a legal obligation to be audited for reasons that the annual financial statements were prepared externally and further the close corporation public interest score quantified at less than 350.

AET’s lawyer advocate Ranjiv Nirghin said he was aware that the city was defending the application. He said the matter will be heard in the motion court on Tuesday.