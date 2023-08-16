Msunduzi fails to verify assets

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has failed to verify 10 741 of its various assets worth R9,9 million for the 2022/23 financial year.

The “unverified” assets include 135 firearms (unspecified calibres), 1 643 items of plant and equipment, 166 fire equipment and 195 vehicles.

A total number of 38 253 moveable assets valued at R151 172 241 were verified for the year under review. These include over 4 000 computers worth R17,1 million, 15 fire engines worth R12,3 million, 493 trucks and bakkies worth R42,6 million and 239 motor vehicles worth R8,5 million.

Other assets the city could not verify in various periods include computer hardware, lawn mowers and air conditioners, among others.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the verified assets are those on the municipality’s fixed register and have undergone physical verification, while the unverified ones are still being further investigated.

A report tabled at Thursday’s special council meeting revealed that control at the various business units at Msunduzi was in disarray and project managers were the cause of the situation.

The purpose of the report was to inform council on the outcome of the annual movable asset verification and conditional assessment for the 2022/23 financial year.

The report recommended that the movable assets verification results for the 2022/23 financial reporting period be approved. It also recommended that the access and exit security measures in all municipal offices and locations be improved to ensure safeguarding of municipal assets.

The investigation of unverified assets will be conducted and that progress be reported to the management committee (Manco) by the deputy city managers for unverified assets in the respective business units. The unverified assets for three consecutive years are written off from the asset register to ensure that the register is not overstated, but complies with the provision of the generally recognised accounting practice (Grap).

“Follow-ups on the unverified assets were done by the verification team to locate these assets. This was done by printing the inventory lists of each location and providing the occupants with the verified asset reports for signing as acknowledgement of responsibility for the assets in that location,” reads a report tabled by city chief executive Nelisiwe Ngcobo on Thursday.

According to the report, the city’s asset management unit asset verification results for the financial year highlighted a “disregard” of internal controls by business units in terms of ensuring that the unit is informed when assets are moved or have been scrapped.

“The project managers are not completing the capital works form when starting a new project as per the internal control processes to ensure that all the projects are accounted for correctly and tracked accordingly. There are also weak physical security controls over assets under the custodianship of business units. Measures should be put in place to ensure that the controls and systems work to the benefit of all the departments.

“There is currently a challenge with the collection of invoices to support the capital expenditure on assets as well as the capitalisation of completed projects due to lack of submission of completion certificates by project managers,” reads the report.

It recommended improved access and exit security measures in all municipal offices and locations to ensure safeguarding of municipal assets.

The DA’s councillor Daniel Kemp wanted to know if some of the assets, including tractors, would be sold as scrap metal. Apparently there are over R500 000 worth of assets that could be sold as scrap.

IFP leader in uMgungundlovu District and Msunduzi councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the magnitude of loss for the city warranted an intense investigation.

“It’s worse that some assets cannot be accounted for while others are rotting away. We are for the investigation and let’s see consequence management in this municipality because it’s common practice for wrongdoing to go unpunished,” said Ntombela.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said they were concerned that the administration was unable to administer the assets of the city effectively.