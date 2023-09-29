Msunduzi focuses on water issues

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Ageing infrastructure and a growing population have been identified as reasons contributing to the water issues that residents continue to experience in Msunduzi.

This emerged on this week, during a full council meeting held at city hall. The issue of water problems was discussed widely.

According to a report presented recently by Sabelo Hlela, Msunduzi’s general manager for infrastructure services, the water issue is complex.

Residents are being impacted by pipes that are frequently bursting, while many have no water at all.

He said in the urban areas, the ageing infrastructure is causing continual, daily pipe bursts. He said there has been a high increase in the population. “We are also looking into minimising the night flow and pressure to reduce the bursting of water pipes. The infrastructure that we have is the same that we had 20 years ago.

“The infrastructure is not coping with the demand because the population has also grown,” he said.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the water problems are historical and are a world wide problem.

“We are dealing with the water issue and we are negotiating with [uMngeni-uThukela Water] to see which areas we can form partnerships in. We have a problem of ageing infrastructure as well.”

Democratic Alliance councillor, Bongumusa Nhlabathi asked what was causing the lack of water in rural areas and townships. He said water is continuously supplied to these areas by water tankers.

“I want to know why these areas do not have water. There are allegations that water tankers are purposely used in these areas so that certain individuals can benefit especially in Imbali, Edendale and Vulindlela areas.

“We would like to get a report on how many water tankers the municipality has, their schedule and how much we are spending on them,” he said.

Nhlabathi added that there are also allegations that the water tankers are selling water to residents that do not have water. Mapholoba replied, saying that the residents must provide proof of this.

“People must take a picture of that person who is doing that and provide it to us. But the residents are also corrupting the staff by buying the water that they know they are supposed to get for free.

If you are paying, you are also contributing. We are also putting in measures to try and combat this problem.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said when they were preparing a budget for this year, they made a commitment to prioritising water supply in Msunduzi.

“We said we were going to deal with water leaks and non-revenue water in general. We committed that in the short term we are going to put boreholes in Vulindlela while we are waiting for a long term solution.

“We said we were going to build 18 boreholes; six of them are finished. In Ncwadi we finished a borehole and in six days they stole a transformer. Recently, the president announced a long term solution project to build capacity.

“The project has started and over a billion rand has been invested and in 18 months this problem will be resolved.”