Msunduzi has adopted multiple billing cycles to benefit consumers

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has adopted multiple billing cycles within a month to avoid disconnecting customers who receive their income later than the payment deadline.

The municipality said the new development is an action plan to improve the accuracy of customer billing and to ensure that customer queries are attended to timeously and are adjusted on the system.

Municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, added that the initiative has been undertaken to address, among other issues, pensioners’ concerns that some of them receive their pensions by the seventh of every month and they are unable to pay by the 31st.

“The municipality has therefore taken a decision to have two billing cycles in a month, meaning that some of the residential customers will be billed on the 15th of every month and the remaining customers, including business and government, will be billed on the last day of the month.”

This process will allow some of the residential customers to receive their bills on the 15th of the month and pay their accounts before the 15th of the following month without being disconnected. The municipality will maintain the 30-day payment period as per the credit control policy. This will also enable the pensioners to pay their account on the seventh after receiving their monthly pension without being disconnected.

Areas to be billed on the 15th of the month are:

Northdale, Jabu Ndlovu Street, Newholmes Way, Belfort, Burger Street, Raisethorpe, Dunveria, Prince Alfred, Bulwer Street, Raisethorpe, Samanaville, Orient Heights, Allandale, Claridge; East Street, Manor, Chasevalley, Athlone, Montrose, Townbush, Church Street, Chapel Street, West Street, Pine Street, Hilton, Wembley, Worlds View, Victoria Country Club, Napierville, Pietermaritz Street, Clarendon, Prestbury, Hoosen Haffajee Street, Blackridge, Lester Park, Winterskloof, Scottsville, Camps Drift, Boom Street, Greyling Street, Bisley, Oribi Village, Victoria Road, Ashburton, Mkondeni, Havelock Road, Hayfields, Cleland, Lincoln Meade, Masukwana Street, Boshoff Street, Chief Albert Luthuli Street and Retief Street.

Mkhize said businesses and government departments in the above areas will still be billed on the last day of the month.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) welcomed the introduction of the multiple billing cycle as it will assist many pensioners and those who receive grants, as they get paid late.

Chairperson, Anthony Waldhausen, said this was one of the discussion items that residents brought up at the public hearings on the rates and tariff increases.