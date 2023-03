Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi’s 2023/24 draft budget and medium term revenue and expenditure framework seeks to rejuvenate the city’s purse.

A report tabled to the executive committee on Thursday revealed ambitious plans to collect revenue for every service rendered, as well as the aim to go ahead with the proposed rates and services increments.

According to the report, which received an outright thumbs-down from the DA, annual budgets may be funded from realistically anticipated revenue to be collected.

It may also be funded from cash-backed accumulated funds from previous year’s surpluses not committed for other purposes or from borrowed funds only for the capital budget.

The draft budget makes provisions for infrastructure repair and maintenance grants and a number of other projects.

The purpose of the report was to appraise the strategic management committee and council on the annual 2023/24 medium term revenue and expenditure framework (MTREF) which has to be adopted in terms of section 24 of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The overall [Msunduzi] operating revenue is R8,293 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, R9,173 billion and R10,257 billion for the two outer years [2024/25 and 2025/26]. This reflects an overall increase of 18,55 % when compared to the approved revenue budget for the current budget year [2022/23].

“Grants and subsidies as per the Division of Revenue Act (DoRA) amount to over R1,1billion for 2023/24, and over R1,2billion for the two outer years respectively,” reads the report.

According to the report, of the total grants budgeted for each year, capital grants are over R300 million each for the same financial years while Msunduzi’s contribution to capital budget over the medium term is over R100 million for each financial year. It stressed that property rates are projected to increase by seven percent.

The report recommended that the draft budget be approved.

It further recommended that the proposed tariffs as contained in the tariffs of charges be approved with effect from July 1, further that municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba be authorised to publish the draft medium term revenue and expenditure framework 2023/24 to 2025/26.

The city will advertise the draft budget for two months for public participation.

DA Msunduzi

DA Msunduzi caucus leader Ross Strachan strongly objected to the issue of proposed tariff increases, focusing on water and electricity.

He said the proposed tariff hikes have been met with “great disgust” by Msunduzi residents.

In any business, where you increase your prices, you are expected to have been delivering a quality product to justify that increase, ultimately to ensure your clients have built up trust to continue to contribute with commitment

“In this case, it’s the exact opposite, where the municipality is placing the ‘cart before the horse’, demanding trust and commitment without earning it,” said Strachan.

It is clear that the ANC is desperately clutching onto the hope that the municipality will fix itself by robbing the already deteriorated rate base, without attempting to grow the struggling ratepayers. Less than 40% of the population of the city continues to be further burdened, without any signs that the municipality can start fixing and prioritising, even after its fourth year under administration.

He said the city leadership should start looking at budget adjustments throughout all non-core functions and address the “bloated” organogram that sees three people doing one person’s job.

Only Strachan objected to the draft budget.

Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the item will address the challenges of infrastructure, and that it was a move in the right direction.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla noted the DA’s objection.

He said the issue was that “you can take the horse to the river but you can’t force it to drink. We took the first round of consultation through advertising for public consultation. We had a date for business, that is organised business. We had a date for organised residents associations”.

For us to provide sustainable services we must collect. Those who attended benefitted in engaging us in discussing this

“That is how we were able to explain our position… we must impose cost-effective tariffs. We note this presentation and I’m sure we have two months to engage the public and this [draft budget] will be on various social media networks to ensure that the public is aware of the consultation process,” he said.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said “the chickens have come home to roost”. “Over the years we have been increasing [rates] below what has been expected, so all these years the services have been rendered at a loss. Our justification is that we are obligated by law to implement the tariff increases,” he said.