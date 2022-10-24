Msunduzi mayor pleased with road projects in Pietermaritzburg

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla is pleased with the progress of multimillion-rand road projects in Prestbury and Lincoln Meade.

Thebolla recently visited the areas during a site inspection.

According to Msunduzi, the projects are part of council’s commitment to upgrading the road infrastructure network of the city to make it safer for the community.

Thebolla commended the progress and quality of the work on road upgrading and rehabilitation projects.

In a statement, the city said Thebolla urged the contractors to work with speed and meet set deadlines so that the residents can soon access their newly-upgraded roads.

The road upgrade projects, to the value of R52 million, are expected to be completed in December this year.

The projects have created job opportunities in these areas as 10 people have been employed at each site.

Zwartkop Road is one of the main thoroughfares which link Msunduzi, uMngeni Municipality and the southern parts of the city with the CBD, said the statement.

It added that the road is also carrying traffic from areas such as Sweetwaters, Edendale and Blackridge.

Traffic along this road has grown tremendously in line with the city’s population growth. Morcom Road is a critical road for the city that links the greater Edendale areas with the CBD.

“The road was initially designed only for a few people living in the Prestbury areas and is now an alternative route from Edendale to the CBD.

Cleland Roads [Petrea, Watsonia, Mimosa & Acacia] and Lincoln Meade roads [Bennett Avenue, Spilsby Avenue, Lennox, Joyner, Beckwith, Lyngary, and Les De Jager roads], were designed and built for fewer residents who were residing in these areas at the time,” said the City.

Over the years, the area has grown and attracted many middle-class families who have access to cars. As a result, the number of people and vehicles using these roads has increased.

Thebolla said the road network constitutes the core of the city’s infrastructure maintenance priorities as they are critical for connecting different parts of Pietermaritzburg and they contribute greatly to the economic growth and provide social benefits to the city.

“Road infrastructure is of vital importance to make our city grow and develop, and also in providing access to employment, social, health and education services making a road network crucial in fighting against poverty. The festive and rainy season is also upon us; we want to ensure that all road users are safe” said the mayor.

Thebolla also urged road users to be patient during this time, to respect road signs, and to drive with caution.