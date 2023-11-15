Msunduzi mayor unveils borehole project

By Chanel George

Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla on Tuesday unveiled new boreholes which are part of a borehole project valued at R8 million.

The borehole project is one of the interventions that the municipality is implementing to resolve water challenges in the Vulindlela area to ensure that the community has access to clean and safe water.

Thebolla said that as the council, they are committed to resolving water challenges faced by the people of Msunduzi.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi focuses on water issues

The borehole project will see 18 boreholes drilled in Vulindlela and 95% of them have already been completed. We are pleased with the work that has already been completed.

Thebolla raised concerns about boreholes that were vandalised within six days of completion at iNcwadi.

A transformer was stolen, two weeks later a cable was stolen, tampering and illegal connections were also discovered in the communal standpipe.

Thebolla said the municipality will be attending to these issues to ensure that all residents can access water and water tankers will also be dispatched to the area while the repairs are being attended to.

“There is a serious problem of vandalism and theft of the infrastructure, which is affecting water supply in the area. We urge residents to take care of their infrastructure, and report all illegal activities they see happening,” said Thebolla.

ALSO READ | KZN businessman allows residents to fetch borehole water for free

He and his delegation also went to Reservoir 10, a project that will address water challenges affecting wards 7, 8 and 39.

“The work has been completed, water is currently pumping into the reservoir, which should be functional by Friday. The municipality is appealing to the community to protect their boreholes and use water sparingly,” he said.