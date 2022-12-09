Msunduzi meter readers demand apology after colleague captured in misleading video

Lethiwe Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality meter readers protested outside the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Friday morning.

The protest comes after a Msunduzi councillor took a video of a woman meter reader sitting at a bus stop and accused her of faking the readings.

He then circulated the video on social media.

The meter readers are demanding a public apology from the councillor.

They claim that their colleague was waiting for transport when the video was taken.

Msunduzi investigating incident

Msunduzi’s municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said they are aware of the matter. Mapholoba said he has written to the councillor.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the municipality said that Mapholoba has called for an urgent investigation into the matter.

The City confirmed that a municipal meter reader was assigned to undertake meter readings.

“Upon completion of her task, she contacted the driver who was transporting her and other meter readers as she was ready to go back to the office and submit her reports.

“As she was waiting for the transport, she was going over her day’s work. She was approached by the councillor who was also recording her without obtaining consent from her. She and the driver who had also arrived were not given an opportunity to explain to the respective councillor as he forcefully confiscated the documentation from them; they then fled the scene in fear for their safety.

“Upon investigating the matter, the senior management assigned another team to the same properties to collect new meter readings.

Meter readings are accurate

“We can confirm that the readings captured by the meter reader in question are in fact accurate. It is unfortunate that the employee suffered the level of harassment and has had her reputation tarnished in this manner.

“It is also concerning that the councillor chose to post the unfounded allegations on social media, which has misled the members of the community and further displayed consumer’s personal details in another video which is against the POPI Act.

“The City condemns this and is calling upon the members of the public to desist from creating and/ or spreading fake news,” read the statement.

The City assured residents that as part of the revenue enhancement strategy, resources are being deployed to ensure the accuracy of meter readings.