Msunduzi Municipality in bid to contain staff costs

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality will be streamlining overtime costs and a moratorium has been placed on the secondment of staff members for a period of time.

This is according to the city’s adjustment budget, which was approved on Tuesday.

It received mixed reactions from council members during a council meeting at the City Hall.

With the adjusted budget, the city is aiming at reducing unnecessary spending and being more efficient in using its purse.

The budget was presented by the city’s chief financial officer, Nelly Ngcobo.

According to the presentation, capital grants have been reduced from human settlements. The capital budget was reduced from R836 million to R527 million.

The original budget cash collections were at 90%. The average [debt] collection rate from July 2022 to December 2022 is 94% … The municipality’s cash and cash equivalents has been depleting over the previous years and it is observed that the cash position improves in the two outer years (2023/2024) based on the collection rate of 90%.

The presentation revealed that the municipality’s cash is tied up in debtors. If the collection rate drops below 90%, the municipality will not be able to meet its commitments.

Msunduzi’s cost containment measures

The adjustment budget further aims at streamlining overtime costs and the review of operations.

A moratorium will be placed on acting and secondment of staff members until the end of the budget period and stops any new acting appointments.

Security costs have been reduced by 20%. More cameras are to be deployed through Safe City operations rather than outsourced services. Negotiations are under way with an entity of the Department of Forestry and Fisheries to manage the council-owned forests. All leases related to airport operations are to be revised.

Recommendations were that the approved rollover on provincial grants be accepted and incorporated into the adjustment budget. It was further recommended that the 2022/23 adjustment budget be approved.

Opposition parties have their say

The DA opposed the adjustment budget.

Councillor Ross Strachan said his party will oppose any budget that does not speak to the best interests of the people of Msunduzi.

“The city sits with seven days of cash coverage, is unable to pay creditors, and only collects rates from less than 40% of the population of the municipality. The financial collapse has now reached a point of no return, especially under the current administration which has failed to prioritise and execute basic responsibilities.”

About R500 million was spent on contracted security services, a bloated organogram where five officials are doing the job of one, and a general lack of political will to focus on basic services and spend more than we collect. As per the official presenting the adjustment budget, the municipality is forced to choose between two options: embark on unauthorised expenditure or an unfunded budget just to keep the financial well-being of the municipality afloat.

IFP councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, said:

We support this adjustment budget and we hope that it will have a positive impact as people are finding it difficult to get by. This could not have come at a better time. On a different issue, it is disturbing the manner in which grant funds are handled. It is unforgivable to have grunt funds returned to the treasury while Msunduzi people remain poor with crumbling infrastructure.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said the city was not doing enough to stop supplying water and electricity to people who steal from the municipality.

The EFF’s Ntuthuko Mncwabe said they accepted the budget, but warned against outsourcing security services. He said the city can do a better job in managing its security needs.