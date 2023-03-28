Msunduzi Municipality to proceed with Edendale housing project

Chris Ndaliso

The Msunduzi Municipality is going ahead with the Edendale housing project. More than R50 million has been deposited into the City’s account to proceed with the construction of the RDP houses in the area.

The funds are for the implementation of internal and external bulk services for the project.

The Khalanyoni housing project in Ward 12 is aimed at upgrading informal residential structures.

According to a report tabled at the executive committee meeting which sat last week, the project involves the construction of 400 housing units.

The geotechnical survey and contour survey are 100 % complete, the environmental authorisation has been obtained from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and a water use license has been obtained from the Department of Water Affairs

“An amount of R58 395 414,45 has been received in the form of a grant from the Department of Human Settlements.

“The appropriation of the grant funding on the special adjustment budget will ensure that service delivery-related milestones are covered while at the same time ensuring that expenditure is within the framework of the Municipal Finance Management Act, thereby avoiding instances of unauthorised expenditure and to achieve fair presentation for financial reporting purposes,” reads the report.

General manager for sustainable development Felix Nxumalo said the project has not experienced any “hiccups” since its inception.

He said the money received, even though it is close to the end of the financial year, will not create problems, such as having to return it back to the department, because it was made available late in the financial year.

“This is a multi-year project so the funds are safe and work will commence as planned,” said Nxumalo