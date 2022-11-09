Msunduzi Municipality’s billing woes

Jordan Erradu

Despite Msunduzi Municipality stating that its billing system is fully functional, residents say it’s still in shambles.

They are accusing the municipality of exploiting the system to its own advantage by estimating readings and not sending utility bills to residents.

Residents say that when they do receive the actual accounts after many months, they find that they have accrued exorbitant arrear amounts, by which time the municipality has already disconnected their services.

Ongoing power disconnections

Numerous residents have had their electricity disconnected, some for negligible arrear amounts and others for amounts in the hundreds of thousands.

Speaking to The Witness, residents were highly critical of the methods employed by the municipality.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal due to his ongoing complaints to the municipality, said that despite physically submitting his readings to the meter reading section every month, his account continued to be estimated, incurring bills that were higher than the recorded meter readings.

He said he feels that as far as the municipality’s billing is concerned, residents have to fight to prove themselves innocent, instead of the other way round. “The municipality has adopted the policy of ‘pay now and lodge your complaint later’,” the frustrated resident said. Another resident from the northern areas said he faithfully submits his readings every month to the municipality, but still gets overbilled based on estimations.

“I email my readings before the 10th of each month, but the time and effort I take to do so is futile. Very seldom are the readings used and it is frustrating that the readings are estimated,” she said.

Johan de Beer, posted on the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) Facebook page that he was threatened with eviction from the building when he went to the municipality with an account dispute.

Because I demanded a breakdown of my account, I was threatened that I would be forcefully removed by security. They say that they are not allowed to give you a detailed statement. The municipality is desperate and are inflating accounts into arrears

The resident added that the municipality then stopped sending him his account via email, but he continued paying his average monthly account. To his surprise, a few weeks ago, electricians arrived at his home to disconnect his power. On enquiring why he was being cut off, he was told that he was in arrears by R21 000.

“I went to the municipal offices to resolve the problem. When I asked why I was not receiving my account through email, I was told that they do not have my email address. How is this possible because for many years I was receiving my account via email?” questioned the resident.

“I had to scramble to get the money to pay the arrears before they reconnected my electricity. The system is still in shambles and I don’t understand why we have to submit readings when they are [disregarded],” he said.

Ratepayers Association engaging with Msunduzi to resolve problems

Anthony Waldhausen, of the Marrc, acknowledged that the billing system is still problematic, but said that Marrc has engaged with the revenue and finance departments of the municipality to resolve the problems.

We have, in collaboration with the Msunduzi Municipality, started a pilot programme of meetings and workshops where residents can engage with officials from these departments to deal with problems that they are experiencing

“The first workshop was held in Woodlands and presently another one is taking place in Ward 36, comprising the Cleland and Meadows communities. The purpose of the workshops is to inform the communities about the policies and procedures with regard to their utility accounts. We hope to eventually roll out the workshops to all wards,” Waldhausen said.

The workshops entail short presentations on water, electricity and rates accounts followed by question and answer opportunities with officials from the municipality. Waldhausen added that Marrc is compiling a database of queries submitted by residents, which will be closely monitored.

Regarding the unprofessional attitude of employees at the municipal offices, Waldhausen said the municipality is in the process of improving its customer care service and that employees will undergo training in this important aspect of customer care.

These complaints follow after a group of business owners in the northern areas recently lodged papers in court to force the municipality to reconnect their electricity supply maintaining that they were illegally disconnected. Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the municipality is implementing a number of strategies to address the billing challenges.

“Among these is data cleansing, which is being done on a daily basis to ensure that consumers are correctly billed. There is a council-wide meter audit that is also being conducted to ensure that the correct customers are being billed and meters are being changed.

A meter reading task team has been established to reduce the number of estimated meters and improve accuracy of customer bills. The municipality is also implementing credit control procedures on deceased debtors in terms of name changes and there is a great improvement in addressing faulty meters and resolving disputes

She said these are intended to ensure that challenges relating to billing are dealt with and permanently resolved. “The municipality has also been convening mini imbizos where finance policies are discussed and all queries raised by the residents are addressed.

“Consumers who are having concerns with their bills are advised to come forward to our offices for assistance. We also appeal to consumers that they should not refuse access to municipal employees coming to read meters, as this will assist with the reduction of estimated meters,” Mkhize added.