Msunduzi on a drive to plug water leaks

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is aiming to save the city’s purse by plugging water leaks around Pietermaritzburg.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said they have launched a “war on water leaks” where 40 young artisans are beneficiaries.

Thebolla said the wasted water is due to various factors including illegal connections.

We are attending to these leaks in accordance with their degree of urgency, but the aim is to attend to all the leaks. In this process, while creating jobs for our youth, we are also looking at ways to reduce wastage.

“We will also be saving revenue that is lost through these leaks. In this programme, we will be getting into people’s yards and fixing leaks,” said Thebolla.

He said one cause for leaks is illegal connections.

Of course, we recognise the aging infrastructure as another cause for the leaks. We are working at combatting the water leaks crisis within the district, working together with uMngeni-uThukela Water.

“Due to the scarcity of water in the district and the importance of water sustainability in communities, we have a duty to act swiftly and responsibly to minimise water losses,” said Thebolla.

Duzi uMngeni Conservation Trust (Duct) spokesperson, Dave Still, said the city’s initiative was a great way to save money by Msunduzi.

He said Msunduzi spends a lot of money on water which is not paid for by the consumers. Seventy to 80% of water is not paid for and this is bankrupting the municipalities.

“It happens countrywide,” said Still.