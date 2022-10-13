Msunduzi rakes in R580 million during disconnection campaign

Londiwe Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality has raked in a tidy R580 million from debtors during their disconnection campaign, which started in September.

The funds were collected from government departments, businesses and residents that owed the municipality money for rates.

Residents are biggest debtors

Residential debtors are the municipality’s biggest debtors with R4,3 billion while government is owing R205 million and businesses owing R782 million.

The City recently disconnected 19 schools that had a total debt of about R30 million.

Most of the schools that have been disconnected since September owed rates which the Department of Public Works is responsible for paying. The department had promised to make payments by the end of last month, even though some schools were disconnected early in the month.

The municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said they received part of the amount owed by the department at the end of last month, but warned that the municipality will continue to disconnect the customers that are not paying in accordance with the credit control policy or do not honour the payment arrangements in place.

The department’s spokesperson, Mlungisi Khumalo, said everything had been sorted out and they were working well with the municipality.

R5,5 billion owed to Msunduzi

When the disconnection campaign started, Msunduzi had a total outstanding debt of R5,5 billion. The CFO, Nelisiwe Ngcobo, had said they wanted to collect as much as they could, focusing more on those owing the municipality rates.

Mkhize said the municipality will continue with the disconnections until all the arrears debt has been collected and the municipality is able to address the tampering issue that they identified while on their disconnection drive.

Illegal connections

During the disconnection campaign, a number of businesses were found to have been illegally connected.

Some of the car washes had connected their water illegally.

Mkhize said those that were found illegally connected were fined and had to pay reinstatement fee and cost of repair of infrastructure damage where applicable.

The biggest culprit in a residential area was fined over R9 000 while a business was fined over R87 000.

Mkhize added the municipality has realised there was a lot of money being lost due to illegal connections and the meter audit is currently being conducted throughout the Msunduzi jurisdiction to identify the illegal connections.

Repeated offences are monitored and removal of installations is being implemented. It must also be noted seven people have been caught illegally tampering with the municipal infrastructure, arrested and criminally charged. Various properties are being monitored surveillance used this is assisting in apprehending suspects.

Up to date residents also disconnected

Other residents claimed they were disconnected while they were up to date with their accounts.

They said that upon checking they had been assured by the finance department that their accounts were in order.

There were two debtors who took the municipality to court over disconnections.

Mkhize said one has since paid in full and the other is still pending. She said the matter is still in court set down for November and these cases were treated on their merits and in line with the order of the court.

A resident who spoke to The Witness and asked not to be named, said they were disconnected even though they showed the municipal workers their updated accounts. She said the disconnection affected their business as they were without electricity and water for over a week.

Mkhize said most of the queries received emanate from service accounts being up to date.

However, the disconnections were in respect of arrear rates as some of the customers do not pay their rates accounts.

She said these accounts are being consolidated to ensure payment of both services and rates on each property.

These queries are investigated to validate the claims and if there’s any error, they are attended to immediately. Where the disconnection was done as a result of arrear rates, the reconnection will only be done after receiving the minimum required deposit, as per the credit control policy.

The DA’s caucus leader, Ross Strachan, said the party has always proposed that Msunduzi must manage its debt collection as a matter of the highest priority in order for the City to recover accordingly.

Strachan said the CFO initiated the disconnection operation a couple of months ago, and uncovered a “rat’s nest” in terms of the illegal connections, exorbitantly high government debt and businesses that have been dodging responsibilities for a long time.

The DA is glad that this aggressive campaign has been implemented, as it was one of our strongest proposed points in our alternate budget submissions. But you must make sure your own house is in order before embarking on such initiatives to ensure that you cover the municipality for any irregularities or unlawful actions due to your own internal systems of control being dysfunctional or not functioning at an [acceptable] level.

He said businesses must adhere to and abide by the law and that it was the responsibility of the political leadership of the municipality to ensure that intergovernmental relations are driven vigorously through monthly engagements with relevant governmental departments’ MECs to avoid disconnecting schools or any essential service departments.