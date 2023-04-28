Msunduzi residents still confused about new ‘double-billing’ system

By Shorné Bennie

City residents, who have been double billed under Msunduzi’s new billing system, which is fraught with confusion, are scraping every spare penny together to make up their April 30 payments.

Some residents have received bills totaling R 10 000, double the normal amount.

The community is also panicked that if they do not settle this bill they will be disconnected.

At the end of March, Msunduzi Municipality announced that it was introducing a new, multiple billing cycle to avoid disconnecting customers who receive income later than the payment deadline.

They said the development was an action plan to improve the accuracy of the billing system. Residents then started receiving a second bill dated April 15, with a doubled amount, sparking confusion and outrage.

With little clarity from the municipality, ward councillors are now advising residents to settle the stipulated bill amount at the end of April to safeguard against disconnections, which has left residents stressing over where to find the extra funds.

A Scottsville resident, who requested to remain unnamed, said they were unable to celebrate the festival of Eid properly as they needed to pay their double bill, to the value of R 10 000.

“We did not bake any sweet treats for Eid as ingredients are expensive, along with the worry of having to pay a double bill. We had to save money wherever possible.”

This is new billing system is confusing and stressful. We need answers from the municipality.

Another resident, Yasmin Mea, said she is saving where possible so that she can pay the double bill.

“I have a double bill amounting to R2 400. I am saving money that I get from my carpool to cover this amount. We are having sleepless nights over this system. It is absolutely ridiculous; tariffs are also high and now this.”

“My grandmother, who is a pensioner, has received a double bill. Her pension doesn’t even cover this amount,” said Mea. Belfort resident Surie Moodley said paying the double bill that the municipality has given will place her other bills in arrears. She said that she cannot afford the second bill she received.

“This new billing cycle is nonsense. We just made a payment on April 15 and then we received another a week later. We will not be paying that bill. We have others to pay also. I want the municipality to explain how they planned this new cycle. It is like they are always thinking of ways to trouble the residents,” said Moodley.

Chairperson of Msunduzi Economic Development Agency (Meda) Kantha Naidoo said council’s explanation of the new cycle was confusing and is placing financial strain on consumers.

On Tuesday, Meda, the Pietemaritzburg Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) and ratepayers’ associations in the city attended a meeting with the city council, where they raised questions about why residents were not adequately informed of the new billing system and how it operates and whether or not their billing date can be changed.

“We requested confirmation if consumers could request that their billing date be changed. We got the response that they could not confirm the option as it must be approved at a full council meeting. This contradicts the media release sent out,” Naidoo said in a statement.

Naidoo said the ratepayer representatives had also requested disconnections be placed on hold, to prevent many residents from falling into arrears. “We were advised that it is not possible, but rather those who cannot afford to pay on the 15th must make arrangements to pay in installments,” said Naidoo.

She further advised that residents pay their bill due at the end of April and then wait for feedback from another meeting scheduled for May 5 with council. Ward 31 DA Councillor Rooksana Ahmed, who has been inundated with queries from residents regarding their bills, said the new system is misleading and has led to further stress among the working class and seniors in the community.

“The municipality has not understood that people only receive an income once a month. The finance department has been uncaring for the ratepayers for years. I have advised residents they should pay the amount due at the end of April,” she said.

She added despite residents emailing the municipality to change the date of their billing, some received no response while some were told they needed to make arrangements to pay the amount due on the 15th.

“One resident was told they will not be able to change to the 30th date as per the new billing cycle, but rather to make arrangements so that the amount can be split. Another resident has not received any response yet,” said Ahmed.

President of the PMCB John Buyers said the council explained the new double billing system well, but they should give the community a grace period to adapt to the system. “Businesses won’t really be affected as they are being billed on the 30th, it depends.

“The municipality should give people a chance to figure out the new system and not disconnect them as they work around the new system,” said Buyers. Msunduzi Municipality had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication