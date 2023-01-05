Msunduzi says its water is safe to drink

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality has reassured residents that its water is safe drink.

This is after the City became aware of “fake news” circulating on social media platforms suggesting that Msunduzi water is contaminated.

“Msunduzi Municipality can assure residents that potable water emanating from the taps is safe to drink and that neither Msunduzi nor Umgeni Water would endanger the health and safety of our residents by allowing any contaminated water to enter our water network or reservoirs around the City.

“We are appealing to all our residents to desist from sharing fake news on social media or any other platform; and rather rely on the information shared by the Municipality through its official communication platforms,” said the municipality in a statement on Thursday afternoon.