Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says operation qoqama million will continue to ensure the collection of revenue.

Thebolla was speaking to The Witness after the municipality scooped three awards at the South African Local Government Association (Salga) seventh national communicators forum, which included the most active communications team on revenue collection.

The forum took place at the Durban ICC on Monday and on Tuesday. Other awards were for the most active municipality at the forum and the most innovative communications team.

The collection of revenue relates to the operation qoqama million which aims to collect money that is owed to the municipality, from water, electricity and rates.

This financial year the municipality had set a target of collecting at least R500 million from those who owe the municipality. Last year, the municipality raked in a tidy R580million from debtors during their disconnection campaign, which started in September.

The funds were collected from government departments, businesses and residents who owed the city for rates. While last year’s campaign focused on the CBD and northern areas, this time around, the operation also targeted areas around Edendale and Imbali.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla told The Witness that they are very excited that they received these awards. He said it is humbling that whilst they are doing their job together with the employees, there were people who were noticing them.

“This shows that, even though we still have a lot to do, there are things that we are doing right and we see the positive results,” he said.

He said they are not going to stop collecting revenue through operation qoqama million because they need the money so that they can give people service delivery. “We understand that the economic status is not good for most of the people but the municipality needs the money.

“We might not have reached our target as yet but we are happy with what we have collected so far because there are months where we collected 90% of the money owed to us. We have seen a lot of improvement and we still have time in this financial year to collect enough.”

We are not going to stop because there are people who only understand that they need to pay when we go to them. It also helps us because we are able to provide residents with services and our debtors book also decreases.

These awards follows a week after Msunduzi Municipality was awarded with a blue drop certificate in their water supply system by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, during the release of the 2023 national blue drop report. Msunduzi obtained an overall score of 97,94 %.

In 2014 they obtained 97,97%. They were also ranked second in the province in terms of blue drop status.

The other blue drop certificates in KwaZulu-Natal were awarded to uMgungundlovu District Municipality and Ilembe Municipality’s water supply systems.