Msunduzi scrambles to replace insurance cover for plantations

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is seeking to secure insurance cover for a section valued at R43 706 257 of its R80,2 million worth of plantations.

A recent special executive committee meeting heard that the city is looking at internal options as its insurer of the plantations had declined to continue its services to the city due to a number of non-compliances.

Among the reasons given for the insurer to cut ties with the city are risks associated with the deal, and failure of the municipality to address the numerous risk and compliance items flagged by the insurer.

Following the rejection by the company to renew our cover, discussions were held with our broker and management and the suggested solution would be to insure the plantation through council’s internal insurance.

“Taking the claim history into account it would be advisable to continue with only insuring the timber in the gold pool [gum and wattle] at the value of R43 706 257 and the indemnity should be 15%, that is, R6 600 000 due to the high risk season. However, the self-insurance reserve needs to be supplemented with R6 600 000 to make this feasible,” reads the report.

Initially, the imposed limit of indemnity was R5 million with a premium of R217 427.

The insurance company has been providing insurance cover for the municipal plantations for the past eight years. The municipal plantation fire insurance certificate with the company expired on April 30, and was not renewed by the company despite various appeals.

The decision not to renew the certificate was based on the following grounds:

Despite numerous risk and warranty issues the insurance company has accommodated the municipality for a number of years. During this period continuation of cover was based on the agreement that certain risk and compliance items would be dealt with and rectified. Unfortunately, these have not been addressed.

Such risk and compliance items include having a full time qualified forester based in Pietermaritzburg on the plantation; two dedicated, qualified and experienced fire-fighting teams on standby throughout the fire season; both resources and personnel to be stationed strategically and not all at the main office; fuel load management (which has not been managed over the past two years) and ageing firefighting equipment, among other things.

The latter, according to the report, is old and certain items are no longer functioning properly and there’s a need for the replacement of some of the bulk firefighting equipment.

Opposition parties want answers

The IFP and DA in Msunduzi have called for a detailed explanation on why the insurance company had decided to cut ties with the city.

The IFP’s Thinasonke Ntombela said, “We need a consolidated report from the time Safire was contracted to insure the plantations to the time they decided to cut ties with the city. We need to know what has been done to resolve the identified problems.

To insure only a certain portion of the plantations is not acceptable. What if the uninsured part creates a situation where the insured part gets affected or destroyed? The entire plantation should be insured.

The insurance company spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

The DA’s Ross Strachan said the city’s forests are uninsurable and a fire could have devastating results.

This is due to the fact that we have left this multi-million-rand asset abandoned without management, maintenance or proper security. The forest is in an absolutely disgraceful condition where roads are not drivable, overgrowth is out of control and no firebreaks have been created.

“This alone is a catastrophic risk for any insurer, and would not be sustainable to insure,” said Strachan.

He confirmed what’s in the report that Msunduzi has failed to manage this asset and if a fire were to break out in these forests, it would be worse than the Knysna disaster.

The Knysna fires in June 2017 left a trail of devastation which resulted in a large number of buildings destroyed by fire and reportedly claimed seven lives, including four people engaged in firefighting.

“We have been pushing for this asset to be leased to an expert company that can recover these forests and ensure we start to reap the financial benefits that potentially are long overdue,” he said.