Msunduzi seeks a loan

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality’s move to amass a R350 million loan on top of the R400 million Eskom bailout could prove disastrous for future generations, ratepayers fear.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) made a submission to the city manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, chief financial officer Nelly Ngcobo and administrator Martin Sithole objecting to the borrowing of more money at a high interest rate.

We refer to the municipal’s notice as advertised in The Witness on April 28, 2023, on the Information Statement: Raising of External Loan (Bilateral Agreement). On behalf of Marrc, we hereby oppose such a [proposed] loan of R350 590 806 with the Development Bank of South Africa for numerous reasons.

“This is an absolute no-no. This proposed loan comes after the Msunduzi Municipality also wants to apply for a R400 million bailout from the Eskom debt

Marrc chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said applying for this type of loan was an expensive form of financing due to the “relatively high” interest rate of 11,9%.

He called on Msunduzi to adopt a “more prudent” financial discipline and to stop incurring more debt.

“Additional debt will burden future generations/administrations, which must be avoided at all costs. What measures are in place to get the huge percentage of residents that are unbilled, to get onto this new billing system?

“This would contribute towards additional revenue for the municipality. What guarantees does the municipality have that they will be able to repay the loan without defaulting? We are in a precarious situation where the municipality is unable to service the current Eskom debt.

Has there been a review of the current budget 2023/2024 to cut costs? The municipality has a bloated staff complement and it should be feasible to substantially reduce the staff budget,” said Waldhausen.

He said the public-private partnerships (PPPs) can assist in paying capital costs. “The advantage of this type of financing is that capital requirement, and sometimes the maintenance, is financed by the partnership and thus, has no effect on the capital and operating budgets.

“The recent report by Martin Sithole, ministerial representative, indicates that Msunduzi Municipality’s cash coverage ratio for March 2023 is at 0,80 months, which is below the norm of one to three months.

“It must be noted that vanity projects, like the sponsoring of New Year’s parties and Maritzburg United, unauthorised irregular and fruitless wasteful expenditure, fraudulent overtime and long and drawn-out suspended staff cases are draining the budget; whereas all funds that are supporting these could be used for capital projects.

“We propose that the current administration improve on service delivery and revenue collection.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed receipt of the submission by the ratepayers. Mkhize said the comments in relation to the proposed long-term debt information statement have been noted.

“This will form part of the processes being undertaken in compliance with Section 46 of the local government Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003.

As indicated in the public notice, the loan will be used to fund the city’s infrastructure to improve service delivery and create a conducive environment for business, thereby enhancing economic development, job creation and improving the quality of life of the people of Msunduzi.

She said the city will be able to repay the loan within the agreed timeframe and that even in the past, the municipality has never defaulted on its payments