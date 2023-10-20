Msunduzi seeks help with vagrants

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is in talks with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) over a possible collaboration to rid the city of vagrants, deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize revealed on Thursday.

Mkhize said the association played a significant role in rehabilitating and reuniting vagrants with their families.

He was commenting at a special focus press conference hosted by Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla at the council chambers on Thursday.

The conference was held to share the city’s milestones and highlight shortfalls, while giving an insight into what the municipality plans to do moving forward to address most of the issues, with the decaying city and vagrancy being among the issues to be tackled.

Mkhize said Santaco played a significant role in ridding Port Shepstone of vagrants.

There are different stakeholders that have an interest in working with the city to deal with the issue of vagrants. The city is currently engaging with Santaco to look into the possibility of a collaboration to clean our city of vagrants through rehabilitation.

“The issue is the system the association implemented in Port Shepstone that we have not been in agreement with. Remember, we are a municipality and we are always in the spotlight. Hence, we need to ensure that systems that we put in place to deal with the vagrancy issue will not attract negative attention to the municipality,” said Mkhize.

He said a positive approach was needed in dealing with homelessness as there were different circumstances that pushed people out of their homes.

“We have plans to take them through different programmes in preparation to unite them with their families. We have identified a municipal-owned property which used to be a private school, where we will house them while undergoing these programmes,” he said.

In his address, Thebolla touched on a number of issues, including challenges, progress, and successes in moving the city forward.

He said that as a municipality, they have encountered several challenges pertaining to service delivery, and their aim was not to shy away from the issues currently facing the city.

“The council has adopted a ‘Smart City Concept’ as part of the Vision 2040 of the city. The concept will see the implementation of a rural and urban strategy that has been developed. It will further see the implementation of providing hubs for the vagrants as many business people are no longer willing to stay in the central business district.

“The Ematsheni trading area worsened and housed homeless vagrants, becoming the centre of drug dealing, illegal connections, and crime around the year 2014. The property contributed negatively to the city and thus a decision was taken to demolish the establishment with the aim to develop a better appealing development that would be beneficial for the city and immediate surroundings,” said Thebolla.

He said the city was no longer considering the Mayor’s Walk building owned by Transnet due to the increase in vagrancy in the city. He said it was difficult to tell how many vagrants there are in the city, due to the increase in population.

Santaco KZN manager, Sifiso Shangase, said they have adopted the principle of working with the different government arms to ensure security and safety in areas where they operate.

He said they have worked tirelessly in Port Shepstone facing various challenges but soldiered on until the end due to the cause being a worthy one.

One of our challenges in Port Shepstone was resistance from those who benefit from the selling of drugs. Some of us became targets and there were instances where the situation became violent but because we were fighting for the security of our customers and our places of work, we stood firm through that resistance.

“Sometimes these vagrants would move from one spot and find another one and that’s when we come hard so that they think twice before shifting posts. We are still in talks with Msunduzi because we have our ranks in the city and we want to ensure that they are safe and free of drugs,” said Shangase.