Msunduzi to address backlog in repairing potholes

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has been dealing with the backlog of road maintenance and has seen a significant improvement in terms of rehabilitation in the last three financial years.

The city said while it remains a fact that the roads network faces a maintenance backlog and most of the roads have reached the end of their design lifespan as far back as 2016, progress was made in improving the situation.

ALSO READ | Opinion | At a crossroads, with potholes

The city was responding to research findings by an insurance company published in Weekend Witness on Saturday.

Dialdirect Insurance said in a press release that Pietermaritzburg topped the list of their pothole claims countrywide.

It said potholes are a common sign that a road is deteriorating and are widespread throughout South Africa.

City spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said they have prioritised road rehabilitation in the current financial year and council recently took a decision to set aside a budget of at least R60 million per financial year, to go towards new roads construction and maintenance.

In the next financial year the operations and maintenance budget will be increased to eight percent, which is the national norm put by the national treasury. The road conditions have also been impacted on by natural disasters — unusual flooding, as a result of climate change — excessive vehicle loading and limited maintenance, owing to constrained funding.

ALSO READ | Operation Valazonke focuses on potholes

She said the war on potholes is an ongoing campaign, and that there are personnel and contractors on the ground attending to potholes across the city and over 19 000 square metres have been repaired.