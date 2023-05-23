Msunduzi to clamp down on owners of problem buildings

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is planning to take a tough stance against the owners of problem buildings in the city and may even confiscate them.

The discovery and subsequent closure of two daycare centres in Church Street on Friday was an eye-opener to the city about the seriousness of illegal businesses in town.

On Monday, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba told The Witness that he has instructed the planning department to identify the owners of problem buildings in town in an attempt to enforce compliance with city by-laws and for these owners to be held accountable.

He said buildings whose ownership is not identified or remain unclaimed could be confiscated and put under municipal ownership, but only after following all proper processes through legal channels.

Following the rescue of 26 children who were rescued from squalid premises, Mapholoba said urgent action was needed to stop illegal business operations in problem buildings.

“We are going to be doing unannounced visits to all the unkempt buildings and those visits will not be friendly ones. We will be seeking to ensure that there’s compliance in every aspect of the municipal by-laws.

We have told our town planning unit to identify these buildings and their owners. We will deal with this problem in a manner that will put us in a position to confiscate, through the proper legal channels, buildings that are not claimed or no ownership is established.

He said the recent article in The Witness, about the illegal daycare centres in Church Street, warranted swift action to clamp down on those who do not comply with city by-laws.

“This is a very serious concern because these buildings are used for illegal businesses, drug use, dealing and residents don’t feel safe.

“The daycare centre story was an eye-opener hence a contravention notice was issued to the transgressors. Building owners cannot lease out buildings for illegal activities or illegal businesses,” he said.

In 2020 The Witness reported that the city was gearing up to approach the high court over derelict and “problematic” buildings which were not only a health hazard but had also contributed to the grime, urban decay and the overall decline of the city.

At the time, building inspections were conducted and about 50 of those were found to have contravened a number of by-laws. Most of the (problems) were reportedly located in Pietermaritz Street and its immediate surrounding area, with contraventions including properties converted into boarding houses, barbershops and other businesses without obtaining permits.

IFP leader in the Umgungundlovu District and Msunduzi councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, said plans and measures to clear the city of the problem buildings were never put into action.

He said it was a “known fact” that these buildings were not conducive for human habitation, and they were a hazard to the city’s residents and businesses alike.

“At some stage, the city had said the owners of these buildings should be identified and the courts would be involved in the process but nothing came out of that.

The challenge with these buildings is that if we demolish them, individuals could take the city to court because they have title deeds for these buildings.

“The city should be looking into existing laws to see if these buildings can’t be confiscated, and rehabilitated for good use, including revenue generation.

Those that are rotten should be demolished, provided that everything is done by the book. It is true that some of these buildings are used for drug dealing and taking drugs, hence the need to attend to this with urgency. We need to support Mapholoba’s approach in dealing with a situation which is already out of hand.

The DA’s Ross Strachan said they proposed the offloading of abandoned public government or municipal-owned land or buildings by leasing them out for development as a revenue-enhancement strategy.