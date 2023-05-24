Msunduzi to consult Treasury over car purchases

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality will consult with the national Treasury for guidance to ensure that it procures the mayor’s and speaker’s vehicles within the Treasury’s regulations.

During the tabling of the executive committee’s report on purchasing the vehicles at a higher price than the regulated R700 000 cap for council consideration, opposition parties spoke out strongly against arguments to justify the deviation.

The executive committee had recommended that council approve the procurement of official vehicles for the mayor and the speaker at a cost not exceeding R1,1 million per vehicle, taking into account the inflation rate increases since the publication of the local government’s “municipal finance management”.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to clamp down on owners of problem buildings

Exco further recommended that council approve the disposal of the current fleet of the office-bearers. The sale of the vehicles would be ring-fenced to offset the purchase of new vehicles.

The resistance from opposition parties on spending R1,1 million on the vehicles prompted Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba to assure the opposition councillors that procurement processes will be followed in purchasing the vehicles.

The DA’s Bongumusa Nhlabathi said: “We agree in principle that the vehicles [in question] must be purchased but the price tag must not exceed the capped R700 000. If we exceed that amount then that will be recorded as irregular expenditure.”

Councillor Ross Strachan reminded the council of the precarious situation the city is in, in terms of finances.

According to the cost containment regulation, the threshold limit for vehicles purchased for official use by political office-bearers must not exceed R700 000 or 70% (VAT inclusive) of the total annual remuneration package for the different grades of municipalities.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to divert funding

Schedule 6.5 (of the municipal cost containment regulation) requires that a mayor’s vehicle that has exceeded 120 000 km be replaced, but at the R700 000 cap.

EFF Councillor Stanley Mncwabe proposed a report from mechanics detailing the state of the vehicles.

“There has to be a report that says the vehicles are no longer suitable for the job they were assigned for. When you look at the cars and the kilometres covered, they look like they are in good condition so if an assessment is done and a report is made available then we will be satisfied that indeed, there is a need for the purchase of new vehicles,” said Mncwabe.

He said that since the mayor and speaker travel to areas with rough terrain, it would be viable to buy affordable but reliable sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

ACDPs Rienus Niemand said the current vehicles are top-of-the-range in terms of brand and quality.

“With cars it’s about maintenance and how you drive,” he said.

ANC councillors supported the purchasing of the vehicles, citing that they are budgeted for.

They also said it is not important who is driving the vehicle, but rather what duties are on the shoulder of the officer-bearer whose office requires them.

“These [vehicles] are not for the mayor or the speaker. They are for them to attend to matters affecting the people of the city. They get called into areas which are difficult to drive in with low-suspension vehicles, so they deserve to be safe when attending to their duties,” said the councillors.

ALSO READ | Cogta still watching Msunduzi

Mapholoba said this is not about brands, but about principle.

“We will ensure that the monies of the council are used prudently. We will have to follow proper procurement processes. I will engage with national Treasury to ensure that regulations guiding the purchasing of the mayoral vehicles are not disregarded,” he said.