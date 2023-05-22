Msunduzi to divert funding

By Chris Ndaliso

The Msunduzi executive committee is seeking to divert millions of rands worth of water and sanitation funds to finish the building of community halls and Ventilated Improved Pit latrine (VIP) toilets.

A report presented to a special executive committee meeting by Sabelo Hlela, Msunduzi’s general manager for infrastructure services recently, revealed that over R36 million was needed to finish the halls and toilets, and it is proposed that the money be taken from the water and sanitation and water services infrastructure grants fund.

The purpose of the report was to submit for consideration to the executive committee the recommendations of the strategic management committee in respect of the reallocation of the municipal infrastructure grant (MIG) funds from water and sanitation projects to community hall projects.

The committee’s justification for the move was that the funds’ re-allocation will assist in reaching the 100% expenditure of the MIG grant by June 30, 2023.

The report stated that the reallocation of these funds will also assist the community hall projects from being suspended due to restrained cash flows for the projects, and contractors claiming more money for standing time.

“The community halls project received an allocation of R23 450 000 from the Department of Cooperative and Traditional Affairs in the 2022/23 financial year and was distributed among eight community halls instead of nine. Expenditure on the projects is R21 931 817 as at 30 April 2023 which equates to 93,52% of the budgeted amount. An amount of R10 547 596 is requested to be reallocated from the water projects, which is savings, to community hall projects. It is recommended that the strategic management committee approve the request for the reallocation of water services infrastructure grant funds from Vulindlela Phase 3 and basic water supply to Greater Msunduzi VIP toilets for an amount of R25 555 264,” reads the report.

The latter amount is for the purchase of 2 820 VIP toilets in the 2022/23 financial year.

The reallocation of these funds will allow for 100% expenditure of the water services infrastructure grant by 30 June 2023.

“The Water and Sanitation Department received an allocation of R60 million under the water services infrastructure grant in the 2022/23 financial year. The grant was meant to be allocated for basic water supply, Vulindlela Phase 3 and Greater Msunduzi VIP toilets to the tune of R5 million, R25 million and R30 million respectively.

“The expenditure of R33 296 359 has been utilised for the purchase and installation of 1 894 VIP toilets across wards 1-12, 39 and 40 and fees for the planning and design for the Vulindlela Phase 3 project,” reads the report.

Infrastructure portfolio chairperson and deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize supported the reallocation stating that he had visited some of the halls under construction.

“We were impressed by the work done. We can’t get to the next financial year to find ourselves in a position of being downgraded because we have not been able to use our grants 100%,” said Mkhize.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said when finances were moved in the past financial year the issue of water and sanitation received full attention.

“The funds we seek to reallocate were supposed to have been exhausted in this financial year. Reallocating it doesn’t mean that it is lost, it has gone to complete other projects that will benefit our communities,” said Mapholoba.

The DA’s Bongumusa Nhlabathi objected to the report on the grounds that water and sanitation infrastructure was an ongoing challenge for the Msunduzi municipality and its citizens.

“We object to this report on the basis that it is not clear why the funds were not spent. It seems like as a municipality we have a challenge of proper planning and we find the easiest way to spend is by purchasing toilets,” said Nhlabathi.