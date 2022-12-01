Msunduzi to fast-track corruption cases

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality’s internal audit unit has lobbied various key stakeholders to form a proper structure to fast-track fraud and corruption investigations against its employees and third parties.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said they have roped in the National Prosecuting Authority, SAPS, Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Independent Directorate of the NPA to have a proper structure and protocol that will take cases of the municipality to finality.

There is now a dedicated senior public prosecutor who is responsible for Msunduzi cases.

There is also a state advocate who has assumed duties in Pietermaritzburg and the city is now waiting for another state advocate and adequate number of detectives, Mapholoba told the executive council on Wednesday. He was giving a monthly report for November.

In this period, two fraud and corruption cases involving about R15 million were registered this month alone.

The two cases, amounting to R1,7 million and R13,5 million respectively, were registered with the police.

“There is an ongoing forensic investigation [into overtime fraud] that is on a big scale committed by superintendents, supervisors and plumbers.

This investigation has uncovered officials who use standby duties and also claim overtime when they had not worked but had frequented taverns where they drink and drive municipal vehicles and this has been witnessed by members of the community and it happens even when officials are on duty for their normal duties

His monthly report for November included a progress report on the audit action plan; summary status on forensic investigations and the integrated development plan.

Opposition councillors both criticised and commended the municipality for both the ongoing fraud and corruption investigations, water loss through theft and the progress made by the new city manager in his attempts to hold wrongdoers accountable.

“This council is doing its best to deal with these challenges. It must be judged on its own, and not on what it has inherited. There will be no legal standing if you were to judge this council.

“There’s just too much stealing. If you go to the townships unscrupulous business people are bypassing the system. Unfortunately now the chickens have come home to roost. We will deal with all those who are in the wrong, and if need be, people will be subpoenaed to come and give evidence on the investigations,” said Mapholoba.

The ACDPs councillor Reinus Niemand said the municipality is like a business and it could not be run without cash.

Niemand said the theft of water and electricity was crippling the city’s purse, and called on the city to continue switching off the supply of those who are found to be stealing.

DA councillor Middleton Wesley said prosecuting those who plunder municipal resources was not enough.

“All those implicated need to pay that money back. On water theft and leaks, those of us who have the expertise need to come on board and give assistance where they can to fight against this theft,” said Wesley.

Council speaker Eunice Majola said: “This corruption is deep-seated and it has been happening for many years.” The ministerial representative Martin Sithole noted all the concerns by councillors about the state of affairs at the municipality.

We will be sitting down with the city manager to come closer to all those who are affected by service delivery. The forensic cases, yes, they are moving very very slowly. We have been mulling over strategies that could be employed to speed up these cases.

There is a belief that certain people are scared to come forward and give evidence,” said Sithole.