Msunduzi turns to plastic to curb copper theft

Copper thieves are attacking indiscriminately, costing the government and parastatals hundreds of millions in damages.

Since April 2019, there have been 19 919 cases of copper theft at essential infrastructure across the country, with KZN accounting for 2 382 of these cases, Police Minister Bheki Cele said in response to a parliamentary question from the DA on Wednesday.

Msunduzi is one of the many municipalities whose infrastructure has been continuously ravaged by cable thieves and vandals.

Cele said committees and task teams have been established nationally in an attempt to prevent the scourge of precious metal theft, which leaves water and electricity infrastructure vulnerable.

In his response, he said Gauteng (5 914), the Western Cape (2 522), the Free State (2 452), and KZN (2 382) are the provinces where these crimes occur the most compared to the rest of the provinces around the country.

A total of 19 919 copper cable theft cases were reported from 2019/20 to the end of the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year. Non-ferrous metals crime combating committees were established at the national and provincial levels to address these types of crimes. This committee comprises internal and external stakeholders, with the external including state-owned entities such as Eskom, Telkom, Transnet, and Prasa, as well as other government departments.

“There is a good working relationship between all the role players and constant monitoring of all strategies, and action plans guarantee that the operational focus is maintained and is yielding success,” said Cele in the response.

He said the police have also established 20 economic infrastructure task teams in all the provinces, of which 18 are based at the district level and two at the provincial level.

“The focus areas of these teams include the combating of essential infrastructure, critical infrastructure, illegal mining and extortion-related crimes,” he said.

As a measure to avoid the ongoing vandalism and theft, Msunduzi Municipality has moved to plastic water meters and polymer covers, which have no resale value in the black market.

Msunduzi deputy mayor and chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, Mxolisi Mkhize, concurred that there has been an increase in copper theft in both electricity and water.

He said the replacement plastic meters are SABS tested.

The meters are protected by a hardened encasement with unplasticised polyvinyl chloride [material with long-term durability] protection. Generally, a domestic water meter has an accurate lifespan of between five to seven years naturally depending on usage.

“We have standard tariffs for water meters, which depend on the meter size for new installations.

“The replacement of a malfunctioning meter has no cost to consumers. Plastic meters should be cheaper than brass meters but service providers have realised that most municipalities are migrating to plastic and therefore have increased their prices,” said Mkhize.

He said they felt that a syndicate was behind the copper and brass material theft from the water and electricity infrastructure, adding that three people have been arrested. He did not divulge much information for fear of compromising the investigation.

Acting police district spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, confirmed that there was a wave of copper theft in the uMgungundlovu District.

“The police are aware of it. There is a task team in place that is working together with the crime intelligence which is investigating and dealing with this matter. This type of crime occurs daily,” he said.