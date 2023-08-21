Msunduzi vehicles ‘being abused’

By Chris Ndaliso

Two Msunduzi contracted general workers who act as supervisors are alleged to be abusing city vehicles and other equipment.

Whistleblowers resorted to seeking assistance from a ward councillor after their numerous attempts to bring the matter to the attention of municipal management failed.

The whistleblowers, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said the two contracted employees worked on six months rotational terms.

They said their troubles started in February 2017 when one of the supervisors crashed a municipal vehicle and nothing was done about it.

When I raised the issue of the car with my boss, he said he found things the way they are, so there was nothing he could do. READ MORE ‘We’re still in charge,’ insists ANCWL KZN

“These supervisors have been abusing the city’s resources and at some stage were suspended for various transgressions, but they manage to find their way back. One works for six months and then stays at home for six months, making way for the other one. This is a strange work arrangement on its own,” said one employee.

Another employee claimed a second car was stripped of its wheels by the supervisors in December 2022.

“They stripped this car of its wheels after one of the two supervisors smashed it. “The car is parked in the yard and no one seems to care about this situation.

We have received threats and it is now obvious that there are different rules for different employees in this institution

The two supervisors cannot be named because attempts to get hold of them have been unsuccessful. The city was, however, supplied with their names when contacted for comment.

Councillor Suraya Reddy said she was aware of the situation and had at one stage tried to raise it with the city’s municipal public accounts committee (MPAC), which she sits on.

“According to the committee the case is closed. We went out on site to view the two vehicles and

we found them smashed and stripped. We will be calling for an investigation into these allegations and there has to be consequence management,” said Reddy.

MPAC chairperson Zweli Magubane said this matter was brought to their attention through the internal audit. “We expressed our dissatisfaction and we requested that these be further dealt with.

“Furthermore some of these cases were given serious attention and we said independent investigators must investigate because we considered that the final verdicts on the matters had signs of bias,” said Magubane.

The city did not deny the allegations levelled against the employees, but instead said such matters are dealt with through internal channels.

Spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said: “There is an approved fleet management procedure designed to ensure management and control of the municipal fleet and improved service delivery.

“When an accident has taken place, an accident report is done and a supervisor’s investigation report, which determines liability and whether or not to pursue disciplinary actions, is issued.

“The two cases [in question] also followed the same procedure. However, it remains a matter between employer and employee,” she said.