Msunduzi vows to fix streetlights before Christmas Day

Londiwe Xulu

The deputy mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mxolisi Mkhize, has assured residents in the northern areas that at least 98% of all streetlights will be working before Christmas Day.

There have been numerous complaints about faulty streetlights in the northern areas and residents have said this also played a role in crime as areas with no working streetlights were targeted.

Msunduzi is aware of complaints

Mkhize, who is also the chairperson of the infrastructure and electricity portfolio committee, said he was aware of the complaints and had been conducting assessments on all wards in the northern areas.

He said municipal officials were busy with inspections and fixing all the streetlights.

I can assure residents that our team is on the ground to do a proper job fixing all these streetlights. I'm not going to say they will all be functioning because anything can happen with electrical things, but by Christmas we [aim to have attended to] all the streetlights.

“Mark my words, and do your own inspection. If what I’m saying won’t be happening, hold me accountable,” said Mkhize.

Apart from electricity inspections, Mkhize said he has also been inspecting roads and addressing issues raised by residents.

He added that the Parks and Recreation Department has also been playing its part.

By-elections for Ward 28 happening soon

Meanwhile, Ward 30 councillor Rachel Soobiah reminded residents that by-elections for Ward 28, which Mkhize is a caretaker of, would be happening soon.

Soobiah said if Mkhize were genuinely concerned about infrastructure issues raised by residents in the northern areas, he should have taken actions long ago.

Even before local government elections last year, the ANC did the same thing and dug up roads to fix infrastructure and were busy on the ground. If [Mkhize] really was concerned, he should’ve done all this months ago as the chairperson of the portfolio committee, when they were reported

She said she had been trying to get the municipality to attend to infrastructure problems in her ward for about seven months, but there was no action.

The Ward 30 councillor said she had been submitting all roads, water loss and electricity complaints in her ward, but was increasingly frustrated by the lack of any response.

She said on many occasions in the past municipal contractors would fix streetlights, but they would be off again in a few days.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said it was strange to see municipal officials busy in their area and they were hoping this would continue.

“Residents in the northern areas have been forgotten by the municipality. We complain but hardly get attention and seeing the deputy mayor on the ground gives us hope, but we also wonder if it’s not just for votes,” said the resident.