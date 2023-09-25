Msunduzi wants to change ‘costly’ water supply deal with uMgungundlovu

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi council wants to cut its “gentlemen’s agreement” ties with uMgungundlovu on their water supply for the Bishopstowe and Kettlefontein areas.

An infrastructure services portfolio committee report tabled at a recent executive committee meeting for consideration said the matter would be taken up between both municipalities at the highest level.

Once decisions are made, the wording of the service level agreement between uMgungundlovu and Msunduzi municipalities will be finalised.

The report recommended that the municipal manager be permitted to sign the service level agreement once it’s legally certified.

It also advised that the chief financial officers of both municipalities should meet to sort out the overcharge issue by uMgungundlovu over the last three years, reconcile the owed amounts, and return the overcharged payments to Msunduzi.

According to the report, in 2017, during the general external audit by the auditor-general, it was found that while the district was providing bulk water to two areas in Msunduzi, there was no service level agreement between the two parties setting out the terms of such supply.

Each area was being charged a different tariff, when in fact only a single uniform tariff should have been charged.

The area of Bishopstowe was being charged business rates, which in 2020/21 amounted to R37,81 per kilolitre excluding vat, whereas Kettlefontein was being charged the bulk Umgeni Water tariff charged to the district by the water authority, plus administration charges at R10,78 per kilolitre excluding vat.

The differing tariff has been a source of contention between the two parties, and it has taken several years of communication without any progress being made on the acceptance of the service level agreement.

“Around 2021 Msunduzi had worked out that uMgungundlovu had overcharged it by about R2,6 million at that stage, and it was resolved that council authorises the city manager to sign a service level agreement on behalf of Msunduzi once it has been approved by the legal unit.

“Further attempts to obtain the payment of the amount owed proved fruitless, and hence Msunduzi began not paying accounts to the district to make up for the amount Msunduzi felt was owing to it,” reads the report.

For some time uMgungundlovu stopped sending invoices to the local municipality and began to charge Kettlefontein the same as Bishopstowe, which has now jumped to R60,98 per kilolitre excluding vat.

At this tariff, Msunduzi is making about a 50% loss as the consumer tariff in these areas is probably no more than an average of R32 per kilolitre excluding vat. In addition, it now seems that UMDM [uMgungundlovu District Municipality]has begun to charge Msunduzi a sanitation charge, which is shown in the May 2023 account.

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the issue has gone on for too long and it was illegal.

We can’t run a service on a gentlemen’s agreement.

“I support the item fully and we need to have an urgent meeting with UMDM officials. It is never sensible to pay for a service and sell it for less than what they sold to us. We are not even recovering our cost at the current agreement.”

uMgungundlovu spokesperson Brian Zuma said at one stage the water supply was cut off in the two areas because Msunduzi had not been paying.

Around 2018/19 they had raised an issue with us that we were overcharging them. But since they settled their debt, they never raised it again. We do not have any formal communication from them regarding this matter.

“In the spirit of inter-governmental relations, we invite them to raise the issue formally with our revenue manager responsible for billing, in order to investigate the matter and resolve it,” said Zuma.