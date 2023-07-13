Msunduzi wins cases in connection with tampering with electricity, water supply

By Witness Reporter

Msunduzi Municipality has won two cases pertaining to the reinstatement of water supply to tampered sites.

The cases come from the operation “Qoqa AmaMillion” campaign that the municipality launched to collect revenue from consumers.

According to a statement released by the municipality on Wednesday, in the first case, a Mr Singh had his business property disconnected for debt and tampering and requested that the court order the municipality to reconnect.

He presented an affidavit from a tenant on his property claiming she was living on the property and needed access to water. However, council raised the point that the property was zoned as a business premises and not a residential premises.

Council’s argument was also that the water had been disconnected in October 2022, so the application being brought recently was not urgent and as a result, Singh lost the case and water was not restored, said the statement.

In the second case, Singh had lodged an urgent application on behalf of his client.

“This involved the disconnection of a consumer for tampering with a prepaid meter on June 21. Singh put up an affidavit citing health concerns as the reason for the urgency and he also requested the court to award costs against council,” read the statement.

They added that on Monday, the court handed down judgment dismissing Singh’s application and ruled in favour of council. There was no reconnection of electricity supply.

The municipality urged residents to stop tampering with infrastructure and encouraged them to pay for all municipal services, saying that this will assist it deliver quality services.

Tampering with municipal services and not paying for services prevents the municipality from complying fully with the Bill of Rights which talks about human dignity and the improvement of the quality of life of all citizens through service delivery as stated in Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“Revenue collected by the municipality comes from various sources e.g, own contribution largely from electricity, rates, water, refuse removal, sewer, and equitable share which is received from the National Treasury fiscus, and this money is intended for service delivery in the main corporate business unit infrastructure assets, refurbishment, maintenance and basic services etc,” read the statement.

It added that they are now exploring the prospects of privately prosecuting debtors deemed to have tampered with the municipal supply and the fines imposed are up to R100 million and 30 years imprisonment.