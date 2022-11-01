Msunduzi wins Salga award for credit control

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has been recognised by the South African Local Government Association (Salga) for achieving the best results in credit control through its Operation Qoqa ama Million.

In a letter addressed to Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, which The Witness has seen, Salga invited the city to attend and receive the association’s KZN Award 2022 for outstanding performance in credit control: Operation Qoqa ama Million.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday during the provincial members assembly Salga networking for recognition awards.

“Salga KZN wishes to recognise municipalities that have excelled in different areas and aspects of service delivery. Your municipality has been identified as one of the excelling municipalities and one that should be recognised,” reads the letter.

The Witness reported recently that the city was owed about R5,5 billion. Residential areas are the biggest contributors to the debt followed by businesses and government departments.

At the time, Msunduzi chief executive officer Nelisiwe Ngcobo said there had been improvement with government departments, who have started making payments.

Recently the Department of Public Works paid R56 million and was in engagements with the municipality to ensure they were up to date.

Ngcobo said Transnet has also brought down its outstanding debt.

She said since July they have collected 10% more than their normal collection amount. Last month, the city had collected R479 million and R580 million in September.

During the disconnections campaign, Ngcobo said five people were arrested for illegal connections. She said out of 10 properties they visit a day, about 60% of them are found with illegal connections, which is a high number.

Mayor Thebolla confirmed receipt of the invitation letter but would not be drawn to comment further.