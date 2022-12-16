Msunduzi wins two awards at Cogta ceremony

Chris Ndaliso

After a poor showing in the 11 categories of the recent 2022 KZN Local Government Municipal Excellence Awards last month, Msunduzi redeemed itself last week.

The City scooped two awards from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs’ development planning best practice awards ceremony held at Camperdown’s town hall.

The City received a certificate of recognition for the best quality financial viability and management KPA (in KZN) for 2022/2023; and another certificate for having one of the most improved integrated development plans (IDP) for the same period.

The awards were issued by Cogta based on the 2022-2027 integrated development plan which was submitted to council in May this year.

The department has done an assessment on the IDP and the quality of the document, and the best-compiled are awarded the certificates.

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said: “This remarkable achievement has come hot on the heels of another triumph when the municipality was recognised by the South African Local Government Association for achieving the best result in credit control through the Operation QoqamaMillion campaign.

This is proof that indeed we are a city at work. We are very proud of these achievements”.

Cogta said the IDP is achieved through interpreting legislative prescripts, formulating guidelines, providing support to municipalities and ensuring that there is vertical and horizontal alignment of planning processes between all three spheres of government.

At last month’s awards, only one municipality under Msunduzi — Mkhambathini — received an award on the day.

“We are on the right track in terms of improving service delivery. It is a much-needed motivation for us to record a clean audit. We want to continuously commit to attaining a clean audit.

I think we have reached the final stage of the auditing process of this current financial year, meaning that we should be ready to get our latest audit opinion

“I believe that the auditor general’s findings that we will be getting will not be repeated findings, if any, it should be very few because of the work that has been done by the administration to deal with those issues that were the findings from the previous financial year. We are very proud of these awards,” said Thebolla