Msunduzi won’t give in to tariff increases without a fight

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi has no intention of implementing the energy regulator’s proposed tariffs in their current form without a fight, the Pietermaritzburg business community heard on Friday.

During a public hearing for the review of the municipal tariffs for the 2023/24 financial year, Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla told the business community that, with their support, the council was prepared to take the matter to the high court.

The proposed tariffs for water and electricity are 32% and 18,65% respectively.

On the proposed tariffs, the city will add its own mark-up percentages in an attempt to break even.

During the meeting held at the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) offices, the city’s political and administrative leadership fielded questions on why ratepayers should pay more for little or no services.

Other issues touched on during the engagement were strategies to curb water and electricity losses; effects of load shedding and the state of city road infrastructure.

I’d like the citizens of the city to note that in February, when these tariffs were proposed, we noted and acknowledged that we need to contribute but, equally, we noted that the increases will affect our citizens, hence we rejected the amounts proposed.

“When Nersa announced that 18,65 % increase was granted for Eskom this financial year and 12% for the next financial year, I said … for us to break even we will need to increase our tariffs by 18,6 % and that will mean we will be running without making any profit.”

He said as representatives in assessing the proposed increases they proposed to council that accepting the increases would mean more burden to the consumers with no profit for the financial year.

“I said to the council we will approach Nersa and any regulatory body or we will go as far as the president to say this is ridiculous. It is this council that rejects the increases because we know what it will mean for the consumers.”

While we are at this, we simply want your support [if push comes to shove], we will need to take this matter to the high court so that it can be resolved.

“We are here to try to find better solutions and when we do that we must go there [to court] with our views. We would not want to approach the court for an order against the increases without saying why an order should be granted.”

He said there should be a meeting with the business community to discuss a way out of the Eskom grid and to depend on renewable energy.

City manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, said a cost containment strategy would be implemented and monitored continuously. He said a revenue enhancement strategy and credit control policies would also be implemented to improve cash flow and collection rates.

The reality is that we have to recoup the expenditure for our services rendered. As Nersa and Umgeni give a certain percentage [as an increase], we can’t go below that.

We will be sharing the long term plans on dealing with infrastructure challenges because the aim is to bring these realities to you.

PMCB chief executive, Melanie Veness, said the national treasury issued a directive instructing municipalities to charge tariffs that are reflective of efficient costs and cautioned that they should not include operating inefficiencies.

“They went on to say that CPI (consumer price index) is forecasted to be within the three to six percent band and that, therefore, municipalities will be required to justify tariff increases in excess of this band.”

“All proposed increases in the draft budget far exceed this, making them irrational and unaffordable.”