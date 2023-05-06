Msunduzi’s cash coverage is less than expected

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality’s cash coverage ratio for March 2023 is at 0,80 months, which is below the norm of 1-3 months, a recent administrator’s report has revealed.

This is despite a financial recovery plan being implemented and expenditure monitored weekly.

The report, presented by administrator Martin Sithole to the executive council, revealed that on revenue collection the municipality is currently conducting daily disconnections and operation Qoqimali is also under way.

“The collection rate for August was 88% (R479 974 707), 110% (R580 715 984) in September, R500 590 089 in October 2022 (107%), and R449 073 327 (110%) in November 2022. It was R413 714 451 (83%) in December 2022 and R379, two million in January (74%), R411 457 632,96 (79%) in February and R468 387 446 (88%) in March. Multiple billing cycles have been implemented to improve collections and accuracy of bills” reads the report.

It said on consequence management the city had 54 ongoing cases as at December 31, 2022.

The consequence management acceleration plan is in place and is being monitored on a weekly basis by the ministerial representative and the municipal manager. The city manager continues to engage external resources, such as approaching other municipalities to assist by making available staff members who are suitable to be qualified as prosecutors or presiding officers. Umgungundlovu Municipality has provided two officials and we are currently awaiting response from eThekwini Municipality.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics said they were having a residents and ratepayers’ joint meeting on Friday to discuss this issue and the new billing cycle.

IFP Leader in Msunduzi

IFP leader in Msunduzi, Thinasonke Ntombela, said it was worrying that the city would boast about collecting hundreds of millions yet the purse is left with close to zero resources.

“What should be happening is that the ‘operation qoqimali’ gains should be weighed against what the city owes to its creditors, something which does not seem to be happening. How do you owe creditors when every project undertaken is budgeted for? Something just does not add up in this whole operation,” said Ntombela.

The ACDP, EFF and the DA could not be reached for comment.