Msunduzi’s decision to sponsor Royal AM draws flak

By Jerry Barnes

While the new sponsorship deal between Msunduzi Municipality and PSL team Royal AM is on the verge of being officially signed and sealed, other affected parties are angry, bitter and confused.

Judging by the comments from Pietermaritzburg residents, sporting organisations and teams, the majority of people are not happy about the news and the way the money was just “offered” to the club.

Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia on Wednesday told The Witness that he feels that Msunduzi’s leadership is not telling the truth about the deal between Royal AM and the local municipality.

Kadodia said he feels like Msunduzi was just waiting for United to be relegated from the top league and that the deal was kept under wraps.

Personally I am disappointed with a couple of things. Firstly, Harry Gwala Stadium won't be a white elephant because Maritzburg United is here and we will be playing our home games in the same stadium because it's our base.

“When you are relegated, you would expect some sort of support or help from your local municipality. So far nobody came to us and said how can we help in order for you to get back to the PSL. I also feel that maybe the deal was finalised earlier than yesterday and made us feel that they were just waiting for us to fail,” said Kadodia.

Kadodia said he is currently trying to figure out where his team will fit into the new arrangements between Msunduzi and Shawn Mkhize’s team.

Safa uMgungundlovu executive regional officer Makhetha Mzimela said the local football governing body is very neglected, not funded and is not wanted by the local municipality.

Local soccer is not funded and not wanted at all by Msunduzi Municipality. We are all shocked.

uMgungundlovu Sport Confederation chairperson Mhlengi Maxase said his organisation will be challenging the matter regardless of cost and will be writing an urgent letter demanding to meet Msunduzi Municipality’s leadership.

Around the city there is not even one federation that is funded by the local municipality and then this!

Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the local municipality is not currently in a good financial position to be dishing out sponsorships and there are a lot of things that need to be prioritised.

“Any attempt to sponsor a new football club will be a slap in the face to ratepayers and there will be no option to take the necessary remedies to have those responsible for this approval sanctioned for a reckless decision. This would include the councillors that endorsed this decision, the ministerial representative, and the accounting officer …”

“Under the current dire financial situation prevailing in the Msunduzi Municipality, despite being under administration for some years, a decision to fund the club and spend R9 million that could be put to better use in repairing the multitude of water leaks, electrical substations, potholes, upgrading infrastructure, fixing the SAP system, is considered extremely irresponsible.

“The delivery of basic services is the core mandate of the municipality, and such issues should be handled as extremely urgent and given priority,” said Waldhausen.