Msunduzi’s finances are on the decline

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi’s financial health is on the decline while its institutional arrangement have been found to be fragile.

A recent assessment by the National Treasury on the municipal budget and benchmark engagement for the 2023/23 medium-term revenue expenditure framework (MTREF) further found that service delivery in the city was also on the decline, while the state of financial governance remained sound.

The engagement between the two entities focused on the municipality’s tabled budget for the 2023/24 MTREF.

A report with the assessments’ outcomes, which were meant to form part of the recent council confidential agenda items, found its way to the public.

The assessment found that the municipality did not have sufficient cash to pay creditors. However, some improvements were noted. The objectives of Treasury’s engagement were to assess the alignment between planning, budgeting, and reporting.

It assessed the level of integrated intergovernmental planning; whether the municipality’s plans and budget are financially sustainable in the longer term and enable improved service delivery performance; and efforts to address the negative impact of load shedding and its impact on the economy.

The assessment was undertaken in regards to the city’s institutional arrangement, service delivery, financial governance, and financial health. The institutional arrangement was found to be fragile.

During the engagement, the municipality indicated that KZN Cogta did not provide valid reasons for the extension of the department’s intervention for six months.

It was further indicated that the intervention is negatively impacting on the municipality’s reputation as it has been ongoing for a number of years,” reads the report on the observations.

The Treasury also noted that unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure has decreased from the 2020/21 financial year compared to the current year, due to measures that were implemented which include, among others, the cancellation of contracts that resulted in irregular expenditure. Consequence management was also monitored through the office of the city manager.

“The political leadership has oversight on the planning and the public participation processes. The municipality invests a lot of time in public consultation where the mayor leads the process of engaging the public on the integrated development programme (IDP) and budget.

“The financial health, however, is on the decline. The risk of theft and vandalism of infrastructure increases when there are power outages, necessitating the presence of visible security clusters during such periods. This has resulted in increased security costs.

“The litigation against the municipality may have a toll on the city’s finances. There is a need for the provision for contingent liability if the court cases are lost.

“The tariffs that were consulted on (2023/24) are not affordable given the current economic climate. The national treasury assessed the tariffs not to be cost-reflective while the municipality indicated that the tariffs were informed by the cost of delivering the services and were previously understated,” reads the report.

The Treasury recommended that the city revise the assumed collection rate in the final budget to ensure that it is realistic, among other things.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the report was not a true reflection of the Treasury’s assessment. He said the report was issued after the city’s presentation and receipt of the report with issues of concern. He said all those have been attended to and the Treasury had since acknowledged their efforts in resolving some of the issues.

“We have since worked on those concerns. We are working continuously with them [treasury]. The issues of finance in the city are a journey and they are going to take longer to resolve,” said Mapholoba.

IFP councilor Thinasonke Ntombela said they understood that the city’s cash recovery was improving, according to a report by the ministerial representative. “There is no need for the city to move out of intervention if the Treasury is not happy.

We are also waiting for the AGs report. Let us wait until the Treasury is satisfied with our performance. Yes, it is frustrating that we have been under intervention for years but to jump out before all is clear is not going to help the situation

The ACDP councilor Rienus Niemand said the current cash flow situation in the city was squarely the doing of the administration. Niemand said credit control was applied in a “corrupt” and “discriminatory” manner.

“Politically sensitive areas where millions of rands worth of water and electricity is stolen daily are purposely not disconnected under the guise of the consumers being poor. This, while there is a distinct indigency policy that caters to such cases is simply not applied.

“Government debtors are not disconnected for 30 months plus of non-payment under the guise of good inter-government relations to be maintained. What absolute nonsense. Government institutions must adhere to the Management Finance Act and pay creditors within 30 days. It is pure incompetence and dereliction of duty not to do so,” said Niemand.

He said Eskom and Umgeni water were owed close to a billion rand by the city. “These departments are mismanaged. The ACDP calls on the auditor general to declare a material irregularity and to hand the matter over to the SIU for immediate investigation.

“The resultant impact of such an investigation will force the administration to execute their mandate efficiently and fairly and the municipality will almost immediately have sufficient cash to focus on their primary purpose of service delivery,” he said.