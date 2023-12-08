Msunduzi’s ICT systems to be overhauled due to rising cyber attacks

By Chris Ndaliso

With the rise in global cyber attacks, the city is set to launch a major review and overhaul of its ICT (Information Communication Technology) systems, which according to a recent report, is in shambles and poses a risk to operations and sensitive consumer data.

The executive committee (Exco) recently considered a report from the audit committee recommending that the municipal manager launch an investigation into the security integrity of the municipality’s networks and data storage systems.

The ITC senior manager was instructed to identify vulnerable data encryption algorithms on websites and other ICT portals to minimise the risk of breaches.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to tackle electricity issues

Council members, including city manager Lulamile Mapholoba, acknowledged that the security status of the city’s IT system was concerning, with the latter giving assurance that work is being done to improve the system.

Chief audit executive Petru Mahlaba urged the municipality to fill critical vacant positions in the ICT unit.

“Furthermore, the new corporate services proposed structure of 2021 should be submitted to the council for approval. Once approved, the new structure should be implemented within the municipality, with adequate funding being made available to ensure that all available positions can be established and filled,” reads the report.

It further recommended that the ICT senior manager establish an articulated policy governing the firewall management and operations procedures, to ensure secure management and operation of firewall services.

He should develop and formalise the automated firewall log review procedures to proactively identify anomalies and abnormal events (and retain evidence for future reference).

ALSO READ | Senior Msunduzi official dismissed

“Unresolved ICT general controls findings may result in a repeat of the auditor-general’s findings, which will negatively impact the audit outcome of the municipality.

Outdated software has weaknesses that can be exploited by malicious users, thereby disrupting business operations, and/or gaining access to and making unauthorised changes to business information.

“Inadequately documented ICT strategy that is not aligned to municipal strategic objectives may compromise ICT’s ability to support and enable municipal business processes,” reads the report.

DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi said the ICT personnel needed to be dealt with and asked if Mapholoba had a plan in place to deal with the challenge.

Internal controls are continuously inadequate and the operation of the system of internal controls is continuously ineffective. What’s the MM’s plan in addressing the issue of personnel in ICT?

Mapholoba said the ICT system was a work in progress and that the city has gone a long way in dealing with it.

“If I may estimate, by March we’d have filled all the vacancies that are available in that particular area. Even though there might be staff shortages, ICT is one area where we are making progress,” said Mapholoba.

The ACDP said it is concerned with the continued deterioration of the ICT department at Msunduzi.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi retains blue drop status

The lack of experienced personnel and under-performing systems affect various business units, especially the billing department, resulting in a deteriorated and dysfunctional collections department. The combination is a recipe for disaster. The ACDP calls on the municipal manager to intervene immediately to prevent a catastrophe.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) blamed the state of the city’s ICT on political interference and cadre deployment.

The association’s chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the revelations were not shocking, as ratepayers were witnessing the collapse of the city despite being under administration for the past four years.

ALSO READ | Who’s accountable for the appointment of Msunduzi’s GM for electricity?

Some of the senior managers deployed are unqualified or inexperienced, and this is a result of the shambles at the ICT and other departments. We are supposed to be moving into the fourth industrial revolution and the municipality should be moving in that direction but alas, the municipal ICT department is in shambles. This [ICT] is the lifeline of any organisation and not being able to manage that department is the cause for major concern.

“Laxity in this area would compromise the businesses of the municipality and would include the billing system which is completely dysfunctional, as we receive many queries/disputes from residents on their billing issues. There needs to be an overhaul of the municipality but it won’t be done by the current political and administrative leadership,” said Waldhausen.