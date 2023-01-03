Msunduzi’s infrastructure boss promises big changes

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor and chairperson of infrastructure services portfolio committee, Mxolisi Mkhize, says he is committed to working hard to ensure that the city’s infrastructure is of a standard befitting the capital city of the province.

Mkhize assured Pietermaritzburg residents that they will see development in both the city centre and wards in Msunduzi in 2023.

“People need to see development, starting in the areas [where] they stay,” he added. Mkhize said that if the infrastructure was not up to standard it would be difficult to attract investors.

For us to attract investors, we need to have a stable grid in terms of electricity. Our road network must be in a condition that people will be able to come and visit our city using cars with [low profile tyres]. If they are going to drive on the road surface with potholes it will be difficult for them to pay a visit to our city.

Mkhize said Pietermaritzburg is a former colonial city and has a lot of buildings that reflect its heritage.

He added that when it comes to the infrastructure in the city, the municipality has tried its best to make improvements.

“Our infrastructure is not in a state where we can say we are proud of it, but if we work tirelessly as the municipality we can fix this,” he added. “What I am not proud of are the asbestos pipes that deliver water to the people. Those pipes are no longer in a good condition.

“Hence, as a municipality, we have prioritised that our budget must go towards water with [a major focus being on] trying to try change those pipes. It is not going to happen overnight, but it is something that we are committing to make happen over a period of years. Eventually, all asbestos will be changed.”

When it comes to road infrastructure, he said Msunduzi is working on improvements. “The number of potholes from when we started was something that nobody would be proud of. We have rehabilitated a number of roads in the city.

“Amongst those roads are Mbubu Road in Sweetwaters, which was not in a good state. We have since resurfaced it,” he said.

“The state of our infrastructure is far better than we found it in, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. As we speak, we are currently fixing all the gravel roads in Vulindlela that were severely damaged by floods,’ Mkhize said.