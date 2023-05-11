Msunduzi’s infrastructure projects proceeding as planned

By Chris Ndaliso

The infrastructure portfolio committee made some positive observations on the municipal infrastructure grant-funded projects on Thursday.

The committee, led by its chairperson and Msunduzi deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, first viewed the Mayors Walk substation where repairs were under way after it was vandalised.

Mkhize said the substation has been restored and was now fully functional with the project of de-linking supply to Prestbury and Blackridge in order to manage electricity demand and shed the load, which has been the cause of the electricity supply tripping.

Councillors raised concerns about the security of the substations, and the digitising of substations so that load can be tracked and managed efficiently.

The progress of the Morcom substation, where the committee proceeded to, was noted as “very pleasing” by Mkhize.

A new yet smaller substation is being built with the latest technology to counter the electricity supply challenges in the areas of Prestbury, Boughton and Blackridge. The project is 89% complete as reported by the project manager and is expected to be up and running in June 2023. Currently, a connecting cable from the Mayors Walk substation to the Morcom Road substation is being installed in preparation for the operation of the Morcom substation.

The committee commented favourably on improved drainage systems and the clearing of fallen leaves in the maintenance of the new roadworks.