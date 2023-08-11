Msunduzi’s Kwenza Khumalo offered a R1,4 million settlement for his exit

By Chris Ndaliso

Former senior manager for public safety, emergency services and enforcement, Kwenza Khumalo, was apparently offered a R1,4 million settlement for his exit.

According to internal sources, Khumalo was implicated in the Special Investigative Unit report in 2018 and Cogta’s Manilal report, which recommended that he should be charged in connection with firearms and ammunition management, and the awarding of the controversial multi-million rand KSA tender. However, he was never charged.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi bigwig resigns

Khumalo resigned on Friday last week, with immediate effect. He told The Witness that he was pursuing some business interests but there is speculation that a fallout with city leadership could have led to his resignation.

However, at least two sources assured The Witness yesterday that the resignation was not because of a fallout between Khumalo and the city leadership.

It is neither intimidation and interference nor will he leave a serious management crisis at community services which has emergency services, as the DA suggests. Recently, an internal audit issued two damning reports on Fire and Rescue Services and another confidential one on firearms and ammunition management. The man was recently served with misconduct charges and he tried to bargain but failed. READ MORE Alleged UKZN protesters released, matter not on roll

“On Wednesday his case had to start but did not proceed. I think it did not continue to allow the discussion of the settlement which was finally agreed to. I am of the view that this is a fruitless and wasteful expenditure because the employer was not going to lose anything if it continued with its case, which was very strong,” said one source.

ALSO READ | Problems with Msunduzi’s swimming pools seem to be coming to an end

Another source said the settlement document must have been signed on the Friday of his resignation. He said Khumalo would not have easily resigned without the assurance that the city was going to honour its part of the bargain.

“This is disgusting and undermines the struggling ratepayers. Here the city is giving a golden handshake to someone who is implicated in the loss of millions of city funds.

“This man has been protected (by the city leadership) for too long despite the referral letter of the SIU in 2018 which stipulated he should be charged but was suspended, and that was it.

“There is even a Manilal report issued by Cogta which said he must be charged but that never happened,” he said.

The Witness understands that Msunduzi has offered Khumalo a R1 490 169 settlement for his immediate resignation.

Part of the settlement document which The Witness has seen said, “Whereas the parties have engaged in settlement negotiations and have resolved to settle the dispute and agreed to enter into this covenant as a full and final settlement subject to the terms and conditions outlined herein under, the employee shall resign from the position (senior manager public safety, emergency services and enforcement) with immediate effect. The employer shall pay the employee a maximum of 12 months worth of his remuneration as per the statutory limit (s), that being R1 490 169 calculated at R124 180 per month, subject to statutory deductions. That the employer shall pay the monies referred to (above) to the employee by no later than the 31st August 2023.”

On Thursday, Khumalo said, “Like any employee on resignation there are legislative accumulations for payout such as leave, 13th cheque pro-rata, as well pension that employees are often entitled to. I am tempted to make such an assumption [in this case]”.

ALSO READ | Seasoned ANC councillors face the chop in Msunduzi

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize referred The Witness to Siwelile Zimu, acting senior manager in the office of the city manager, for comment. Zimu said, “Please note that there is a non-disclosure clause and the municipality unfortunately cannot comment on the matter with the media”.

DA councillor in Msunduzi, Ross Strachan said the settlement was “very concerning”.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said, “This is shocking. This is one of the guys who were implicated in the R7m per month over invoicing paid to KSA”.