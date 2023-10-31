Msunduzi’s Mpac chair called out

By Chris Ndaliso

The chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) was called out following his failure to present his monthly report to the city council.

IFP councillor Zweli Magubane’s no-show at council irked city manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, who raised his concern that this was allegedly the third time Magubane had failed to present his committee reports in council.

The council heard that there had been no apology for his absence, and the report was not delegated to someone to present in his absence. Magubane however told The Witness another councillor had been delegated to make the submission.

Msunduzi municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, said, “I want to express a bit of concern about the failure of the chairperson of Mpac to honour his legal obligation.”

I am very concerned because it has become a norm that during council meetings the chairperson of Mpac denies this council the opportunity to discuss tabled reports. The regulations are clear that the chairperson must table these reports. This is a very important portfolio.

The committee is meant to strengthen the oversight arrangements in the municipality and to ensure the efficient and effective use of municipal resources, Mapholoba said.

Magubane said his failure to submit his reports was due to a committee commitment.

He said in his absence, another councillor was delegated to make the submission.

“The office informed me of what transpired in the recent council meeting. Our role is to do oversight on behalf of the citizens. We perform these oversights on the functioning of the municipality, consequence management, and expenditure of city finances among other duties,” said Magubane.

IFP leader in uMgungundlovu District councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, said the Mpac chairperson was appointed by council and not by an individual political party. Ntombela said it was concerning that the chairperson would not show up and execute his duties.

Be that as it may, there is nothing the IFP can do because that is a council appointment. If he is not performing, the council should take appropriate action. I was shocked to hear that it was the third time that he had failed to submit the committee’s monthly reports. We can’t say much until we sit down with him and hear his reasons for not submitting his reports.

Council speaker Eunice Majola, after enquiring if there was someone who was delegated to present the report on Magubane’s behalf, found that the report was not available.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla proposed that it be noted that Magubane was not present to present the committee report.