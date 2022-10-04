Msunduzi’s new municipal manager says, ‘You’re in good hands’

Chris Ndaliso

The newly appointed Msunduzi municipal manager has assured residents that they are in good hands under his leadership.

Facing the mammoth task of meeting the expectations of business and ratepayers in the municipality, Lulamile Mapholoba (55) did not seem worried about the challenge when his appointment was announced by Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla at the council chambers on Monday.

Mapholoba, a man who has achieved clean audits and numerous accolades in various municipalities, said there was no time to waste as there were urgent matters to attend to.

Addressing the media after the announcement of his appointment, Mapholoba said he has never managed a municipality that fails.

I'm very much experienced in the [local government] sector and maybe [the most experienced] in the entire country. I always believe in stakeholder engagement and listening. There is a task to ensure that there is clean governance. I am old, so I cannot allow myself to fail as I have not failed in my various past endeavours.

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) has welcomed the filling of the post, but have their concerns. Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said there were many areas of the city that the manager would need to work on urgently.

These include addressing the poor infrastructure of water and electricity and that we want to see a vast improvement in this area urgently.

He needs to develop a turnaround strategy for the city and address the billing problems and provide solutions [on this]. There’s a need to ensure that the municipality complies with our Constitution, municipal legislation and bylaws and to restore law and order.

The ratepayers also need Mapholoba to deal “decisively” with corruption within the municipality.

If the new MM can implement the expectations we may see change in the fortunes of the municipality. We will work with him to provide solutions to the many challenges faced by the municipality.

In announcing Mapholoba’s appointment, mayor Thebolla said the new manager is a “local government guru” with vast experience, having served as a councillor and an official for over 20 years.

“He has worked as senior manager and municipal manager in various municipalities, achieving a number of clean audits in those municipalities in the process.

“We have no doubt that Mr Mapholoba’s appointment is a milestone that is not only going to restore the dignity of the city but will stabilise the administration of the municipality.

“He is expected to help the leadership in bringing confidence to all our stakeholders firstly by getting the municipality out of Section 139 (1) (b) intervention (administration) and by assisting in addressing challenges that include aging infrastructure, the challenges of revenue collection and help the municipality to be financially viable.”

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB) said they did not have unrealistic needs, but just a “conducive” environment in which to operate.

“With that in place we’ll get on with the job of growing our economy. We simply require a secure, quality supply of electricity, water and sanitation at competitive tariffs, decent roads to drive on and a clean, healthy environment. We expect our city manager to properly oversee the management of our resources to achieve this,” said PMCB chief executive Melanie Veness.

She said they will only meet the new manager on Friday and will be better placed to comment on the business confidence levels thereafter.

Business in this city has had to suffer the consequences of the mismanagement of Msunduzi’s resources for far too long now, and we are all out of tolerance. We need and deserve a strong, ethical and competent manager with clear strategic direction.

IFP councillor in Msunduzi, Thinasonke Ntombela said their expectations for Mapholoba were high.

We’ve been under the administration for about four years now. His [Mapholoba’s] focus should be on how he is going to deal with issues that brought the municipality to its knees. We also expect him to make sure that the finances of the council are stable, and that all forensic investigations concerning fraud, corruption, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and maladministration are decisively dealt with, and consequence management is implemented. Everybody’s wish is to see stability within the municipality as the negative vibes end up affecting service delivery and the ratepayers are the ones who bore the brunt.

The DA’s Ross Strachan was still unhappy with what his party perceived as lack of transparency in the process leading up to the appointment.

Just do the basics right. Deal immediately with consequence management, collect equitably throughout the municipality and act without political interference then the municipality will recover accordingly. Only time will tell, but ultimately the DA Caucus will support and work with anyone that places the interests of this municipality first.

Residents have their say

People took to the Msunduzi Municipality Facebook page commenting about the appointment.

Karthi Kain Padayachee: Our street lights were fixed after 10 months … It’s a start

Mhlabunzima Memela: “Mapholoba is a good administrator. He breathes local government.”

Nkululeko Humphrey: “This City manager is not a good choice for our City! We need new blood, where is empowerment in our Cabinet. He has been with other municipalities before, why can’t we see young generation in high positions. There is only a rotation of positions and operation of youth. ANC ………..???????”

Aadila Mahomed: “Wish I could stop paying my rates in protest of this appointment. What makes the municipality think it’s fine to appoint someone with his history? He was suspended for tender-related irregularities and now is the city manager?”

Mtshez’Ongashi Mkhize: “Let’s give the man a chance, he is a seasoned administrator. His experience n achievements speaks volumes. He may be the right man for the job. In today’s press briefing he said he is here not to learn, but to make change and make Msunduzi the best City in the Country. Don’t judge the man prematurely … “

Nick Najbicz: “PMB citizens can only hope some competence and accountability will begin to be infused into the institution.”