Msunduzi’s poor planning blamed for delays

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi management’s poor planning during the second quarter of the 2022/23 financial year has delayed projects meant to benefit ratepayers and indigent residents of the municipality.

A procurement plan report for the period under review revealed that the management in different business units did not plan timeously and objections on certain issues were also delaying the process when it came to the implementation of the procurement plan.

The report was tabled by the city’s chief financial officer, Nelisiwe Ngcobo, at a recent executive committee meeting for noting. For the financial year the city has planned procurement of R907 967 733 for 130 projects.

Of these, procurement processes are completed for 73 projects while 44% of these are not yet off the ground. Only 16 % of the 73 projects have been finalised while 40% are still in the pipeline.

Some of the projects involved are the Slangspruit Ambleton sanitation system, installation of aluminum cables, Vulindlela household sanitation, Copesville reservoir and pump station scheme and the Sweetwaters bulk infrastructure installation and network upgrade.

“Projects are not submitted to supply chain management (SCM) on time in line with the procurement schedule dates and the SCM unit needs to do more in assisting business units by sending reminders on projects that are due for specification as per the procurement plan,” reads the report.

Some business units have not started to spend even though there are contracts in place for the projects

Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba acknowledged that the city has encountered “a lot of poor planning”. “Quite soon we will be workshopping committees for the next financial year. This has led to us receiving letters threatening withdrawal of funds due to poor expenditure.

“However, I’m very optimistic that we are on track in getting the house in order,” said Mapholoba.

DA caucus leader in Msunduzi Ross Strachan said poor management and “failed systems” in terms of SCM was compromising service delivery on a daily basis. “This is happening through all departments, especially technical departments as they rely on spares/tools of trade to [address] service delivery failures.

“The lack of accountability, responsibility and total disregard within the management of this aspect is ongoing and ultimately causing serious issues.

“The municipal manager must urgently start holding senior managers accountable, and the CFO must investigate as to why service providers are not being paid or resisting in terms of supply,” said Strachan.