Msunduzi’s twice-monthly billing system leaves ratepayers baffled

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality ratepayers are in shock and panic after they found themselves sitting with two bills in one month following the introduction of the city’s twice-monthly billing cycle system.

One Msunduzi resident, Di Martin has put her home up for sale after living in it for the past 27 years as she could not afford to live in it anymore due to the recently implemented multiple billing cycle system.

Martin said she was billed an extra R2 000 in April which is the first time her usage bill increased in four years.

According to Msunduzi, the multiple billing cycles within a month was adopted to avoid disconnecting customers who receive their income later than the payment deadline.

The municipality said the new development was an action plan to improve the accuracy of customer billing and to ensure that customer queries are attended to timeously and are adjusted on the system.

The municipality has therefore taken a decision to have two billing cycles in a month, meaning that some of the residential customers will be billed on the 15th of every month and the remaining customers, including business and government, will be billed on the last day of the month,” said municipal spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize.

Martin, who was protesting the billing system, said she received her April bill on April 4 for services as usual, with the correct electricity readings, she said.

However, her water usage reading had increased from 597 to 602,33.

She said she received another bill on April 18 for R4 694,98, with readings that she had not submitted and due for payment on April 15.

This I cannot accept. What world is Msunduzi living in that they think we can afford this. I have not had an increase for four years.

Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc)

Chairperson of the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) Anthony Waldhausen has asked the municipality for clarity and the correct information on how this new system works, adding that there had been poor communication by the municipality on the introduction of the multiple billing cycle.

In a letter to the Msunduzi municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, Waldhausen wrote:

“Residents have all received the municipal accounts for April 2023 to be paid on or before April 30. Then they have received another account for May 2023 and the deadline for payment is May 15, 2023.

Does this mean that the residents pay on or before April 30 and must pay again on or before May 15? If they are unable to pay on May 15, will they be disconnected? Why wasn’t there any proper communication done to all residents on the new multiple billing cycle?

“Does council have an implementation plan? If so, how do you plan to roll this out? Has this been workshopped to the councillors and has the double billing system been to full council for adoption?”

Waldhausen said many residents were confused about how this system will now work.

“Some have enquired as to whether there will be a grace period for people who will fall into arrears because of the implementation of this new system.”

DA in Msunduzi

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Msunduzi, the new billing system was presented to the finance portfolio committee last week.

The DA proposed a workshop to council, clear communication/consultation be rolled out through the communities, as well as approval from full council before implementation.

However, the new billing system was rolled out without any of the abovementioned recommendations.

DA Msunduzi Caucus leader Ross Strachan said: “We fully acknowledge that our cashflow in the municipality is dangerously compromised, and we encourage residents to come on board to assist, but in saying this, it must be done with the buy-in of the residents.

“We will also be calling for an urgent ‘special full council’ to find immediate intervention.”

IFP

Inkatha Freedom Party provincial chairperson and South African Local Government Association (Salga) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli said this twice-a-month billing system was a first for KZN municipalities and seemed like an unfair system, especially as it wasn’t properly communicated with residents.

“I’m not sure how it was expected to be successful as most people received salaries only once a month. I foresee residents incurring more interest on their accounts.”

Ntuli said consultation was mandatory when implementing a system of this nature.

“As Salga we expect municipalities to follow consultation processes. If we find that such processes were not followed we can intervene.”

DA march

The DA in Msunduzi will be marching to the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on May 5 to hand over a memorandum to mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

The DA is demanding that the residents of Msunduzi Municipality be heard and that the proposed twice-monthly billing cycle follow proper process and consultation before any changes are implemented.