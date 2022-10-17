Municipal manager Mapholoba to focus on finalising all forensic investigations

Chris Ndaliso

The newly-appointed Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba has his focus on finalising all forensic investigations and applying consequence management.

In an exclusive interview with The Witness, Mapholoba said it was worrying to see people losing faith in their own municipality, adding that ignoring criticism did not help the situation.

He said his strategy is to face and tackle the challenges confronting the municipality head-on.

Turning the fortunes of our city for the best will require all of us to work together.

We must deal with and finalise forensic investigations. The citizens of Msunduzi must see that corruption is dealt with whenever it raises its ugly head. It must not take years to identify employees who are defrauding the city.

He said there was a need for his office to know the exact number of employees on the municipal payroll.

“I need to know how many employees we have. I will source the services of a service provider to do a head count to ensure that the numbers tally with payroll.

“We are strengthening our disciplinary board to ensure consequence management. We have strengthened our Municipal Public Accounts Committee so that we have a strong structure that plays an oversight on municipal affairs.

“Residents are entitled to know how the money they pay to the municipality is spent and what is being done about reported corruption. All the matters that are corruption-related must be dealt with and finalised.”

He said when he assumed this responsibility, he understood the dynamics of most of the municipalities around the province.

Mapholoba said fixing and dealing with the existing challenges in the municipality was not going to be plain sailing.

The municipality has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for some time, but Mapholoba said working as a collective towards the same goal is the only way to prove that Msunduzi is still the City of Choice.

He said to get everything in order will require planning, intelligence, wisdom, experience and involvement of all the stakeholders.

Basically, we need all hands on deck. This is one mission we cannot mess up, for the benefit of our ratepayers.

He said employees need to be educated or workshopped on how to deal with internal issues and customer service, adding that visits to different workstations and conscientising them about the “dos” and “don’ts” was warranted.

I have a responsibility to ensure that services reach the people of the municipality. Employees in Msunduzi should appreciate the fact that they are employed and that not a single one of them has ever said they have not been paid their salaries despite the financial challenges the municipality is facing. The first priority for me is to ensure that we reconnect with the employees. We must re-establish communication between management and the employees, both of us going beyond the call of duty.

He said another important aspect of improving Msunduzi was to get its finances in order. He said this went hand-in-hand with paying the service providers.

Since I assumed my duties last week I have been receiving calls from service providers saying that they have not been paid for services rendered to the municipality.

We will be engaging with stakeholders to drive the social impact. This calls us to meet with Hulamin and the chamber of business to see how they can contribute towards improving the state of our municipality.

On the state of the ageing infrastructure, Mapholoba said the city was resuscitating its relationship with Transnet and Sanral. He said the city will be going into the market seeking “a particular amount” [of a loan] for water and electricity infrastructure.

He warned that this can only be done if all the municipal infrastructure grants are exhausted.

“By December 31, 2022 the general managers must have spent 60% of their grants in their respective departments so that we can go to the [national] treasury for funding with confidence.

“This is an ambitious goal but it has to be done and we need to remember that if a certain percentage of your grants is returned to the treasury, then you don’t stand a chance of confidently going back and seeking funding.

“We want to assure residents that we are spending sleepless nights dealing with these issues troubling our municipality. We are fortunate because we have support from the premier, national and provincial treasury so all we need to do is to focus on the desired goal, turning the fortunes of Msunduzi around and provide quality services to our people,” he said.